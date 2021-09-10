Honoring first responders… Commissioners remember 9/11

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners honored first responders from the 9/11 attacks with a proclamation during the regular meeting on Thursday.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, the Meigs County Commissioners join with the rest of our nation, as we remember 20 years since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks which forever changed our nation. We will never forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost in that horrible tragedy.

“Whereas, they were our family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. We are proud of the heroism of our incredible first responders; fellow residents who assisted each other; and the passengers of United Flight 93, who prevented even greater loss of life on that fateful morning. Their brave determination and human compassion forever bind us and keeps America standing strong.

“Whereas, together we celebrate the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of our local first responders, the greatest on Earth, as they fight to serve and protect our community, an act we often take for granted. We join with our fellow Americans in remaining vigilant to protect our homeland and our interests throughout the world.

“Whereas, we now observe Patriot Day annually on September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance for the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks and the service of those who responded to the call of duty on that day and since then. Let us never forget September 11, 2001.

“Therefore, we proclaim September 11, 2021, as a day of remembrance and recognition of our local first responders and encourage the residents of Meigs County to do the same.”

Pictured from left are: (front row) Commissioner Tim Ihle, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Major Scott Trussell, Meigs County Fireman’s Association President Derek Miller, Meigs County EMS Seth Wells and Wil Crow, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bill Gilkey, and Commissioner Shannon Miller. (back row) Sheriff Keith Wood, Meigs EMS LeAnna Newsome, Dax Holman, Melanie Blevins, Allen Waugh and Meigs EMS/911 Director Robbie Jacks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_first-responders.jpg Pictured from left are: (front row) Commissioner Tim Ihle, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Major Scott Trussell, Meigs County Fireman’s Association President Derek Miller, Meigs County EMS Seth Wells and Wil Crow, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bill Gilkey, and Commissioner Shannon Miller. (back row) Sheriff Keith Wood, Meigs EMS LeAnna Newsome, Dax Holman, Melanie Blevins, Allen Waugh and Meigs EMS/911 Director Robbie Jacks. Meigs County 911 | Courtesy

Commissioners remember 9/11