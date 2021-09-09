Ready to ‘Regatta’… Pomeroy releases Sternwheel schedule

POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta is set for Sept. 23-25 on the Ohio River levee in downtown.

This year’s Regatta is hosted by the Pomeroy Eagles Aerie 2171 with additional support is provided by Pomeroy Fire Department, Pomeroy Merchants Association, and Big Bend Beardsmen.

The schedule of events for the three-day festival is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. — Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Trucks Parade, with the Meigs High School Band. Parade lead by this year’s Grand Marshall: Family of Guido and Vidia Girolami;

7:45 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies at the River Front. Meigs High School Band presents The National Anthem; Pomeroy American Legion Honor Guard flag rising; and Welcome and Prayer Randy Smith presiding;

4-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors open on parking lot;

4-11 p.m. — Crafter vendors open on parking lot;

6-11 p.m. — Beer tent and T-shirt sales on the leve;.

8-11 p.m. — Red Sky Down Band (Rock/Blues band with Jazz and Soul overtones).

Friday, Sept. 24

All Day — Downtown Merchants sidewalk sales;

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Historic walks through Pomeroy, sponsored by Aerie 2171 Meigs County Eagles and Hosted by Gary Coleman, a lifelong resident of Meigs County and a published photographer — he enjoys the Ohio River and local history, grew up in Pomeroy living there until he married and moved to Middleport, he still resides in Middleport with his wife and two children and enjoys showing the world his slice of Appalachia through his photography;

10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — Food vendors and Crafters open;

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Beer tent & t-shirt sales on the levee;

1-6 p.m. — DJ Kip; riverfront;

5-9 p.m. — Horse Carriage Rides at the corner of Court street and Main street;

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot drawing;

6-8 p.m. — Music by Southern Five Band (Rock from 1960s up);

9 p.m. — Raffle basket winner announced river front;

9 p.m. – 12 a.m. — Music by Next Level. Next Level performs rock and dance music from the 1960s to present, according to the band’s website. The website states the shows are “upbeat and fun” while playing favorite songs. The band is comprised of Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals.

Saturday, Sept. 25

8-8:45 a.m. — Registration for River Rat Club 5K Run at lower end of parking lot (not confirmed yet);

9 a.m. — 5K Run River Rat Club 5K Run (not confirmed yet);

8-11:30 a.m. — Breakfast served at Pomeroy Eagles open to public and Registration for Poker Walk;

9-10 a.m. — Kayak poker run registration at Lock 24 in Racine;

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Chili cook off at Upper Parking Lot. First Place $300; Second Place $200; Third Place $100;

10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Poker Walk Downtown Pomeroy, First Place $100;

10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — Food vendors and Crafters open;

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Kayak poker Run from Lock 24 to Pomeroy river front;

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Beer tent & T-shirt sales on the levee;

Noon – 4 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament; Lower Parking Lot;

2-8 p.m. — DJ Kip Greaser (River front);

4-5 p.m. — Beards Man registration (Pomeroy Eagles Club);

4 p.m. — Children Hula Hoop Contest;

5 p.m. — Two Rivers cloggers (Parking lot gazebo);

5-11 p.m. — Big Bend Beards Man Contest (Pomeroy Eagles Social Room);

5- 6 p.m. — Duck Derby; $500.00 first place winner, $200 second place, $100 third place, $50 last place duck, 1,000 ducks race to the finish, during the race four tickets will be drawn for prizes;

5-9 p.m. — Horse carriage rides at corner of Court Street and Main Street;

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot;

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate cook out (river front);

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show. Since 1992, the Carl Acuff Jr. Variety Showband has become an American institution. The 2018 tour proves to be no exception to the rule with a dynamite show, great costuming, music and comedy. The 2018 show contains all the things that have made Carl and the band so popular over these last 25 years. We have New and Old Country, Gospel, Comedy, Nostalgic Rock N Roll, Motown, Wap Do Wap, Disco, Audience Participation, Impersonations and of course a salute to all of our men and women in uniform from past, present and future that is sure to have you on your feet.

9 p.m. — Announce Basket Raffle Winners and Stern Wheel Model Winner;

10 p.m. — Fireworks (Pomeroy river front).

Sternwheelers and smaller boats lined the river front area in downtown Pomeroy during a previous Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.24-Page-1-Sternwheel.jpg Sternwheelers and smaller boats lined the river front area in downtown Pomeroy during a previous Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. OVP File Photos A view from the Pomeroy levee at a previous Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_S5.jpg A view from the Pomeroy levee at a previous Sternwheel Regatta. OVP File Photos

Pomeroy releases Sternwheel schedule