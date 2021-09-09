5K Walk, Run and Firefighter Challenge set

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the Third Annual 5K Walk/Run/Firefighter Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The race is set to begin at 10 a.m. with registration from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. Participants can also pre-register online by visiting the link on the department’s Facebook page.

Funds from the race will go to support the volunteer department with purchasing air bottles used in the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) packs.

“The SCBA pack and associated bottle are very important when it comes to firefighter safety,” said Collette Johnson, safety officer and treasure of the department. “These packs allow firefighters to enter burning structures while protecting their airways from extreme heat, smoke and hazardous gases.”

The Firefighter Challenge is for all firefighters, including junior firefighters, to walk the course in full gear — including bunker coat and pants, helmet, and SCBA pack.

For participants 15 years old and under and 65 years old and older, registration is $20 or $25 with a t-shirt. Registration for participants 16-64 years old is $25 or $30 with a t-shirt. Firefighters can participate for $15 or $20 with a t-shirt.

For those who want to support the department and can’t make it to the race in person, there is a virtual race option this year. Participants can register online and log their results by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24. If the participant wins a first place award, the award will be sent by mail.

Johnson said the race will allow the department’s volunteers to interact with the community in a non-emergency situation while promoting fitness and physical activity.

For questions, contact Collette Johnson at (330) 715-1319.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_The-Sentinel-4.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.