RACINE — Racine’s Party in the Park begins today (Thursday, Sept. 9) at Star Mill Park with “Bluegrass Night.”

At 6 p.m., Ollom Brothers will take the stage. Following the first band, Sour Mash String Band will begin performing at 7 p.m. Sheppard Brothers will end the night by taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Dragons Eye will kick off the evening at 6 p.m. At 9 p.m., Strutter, “The World’s Premier Kiss Experience” will begin their performance.

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 11, Party in the Park offers even more events for all ages.

The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m., with line-up at Southern Local at 9:30 a.m. A petting zoo will be open at the park from noon to 10 p.m.

The kiddie tractor pull competition will begin at 4 p.m. in the park. Throughout the day on Saturday, a chainsaw carver will also be set up for demonstrations.

The 2021 Party in the Park Queen will be crowned at the park at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Bands will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. with Next Level. The Sweet Tea Trio will begin their performance at 7 p.m. Headlining the day will be Dillon Carmichael at 9:30 p.m.

Various vendors and food vendors will be set up all three days of the festival. On Friday and Saturday, inflatables will be set up and available for children as well.

Racine’s Party in the Park returns today with “Bluegrass Night” and continues through Saturday with more musical entertainment and family-friendly events. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.18-PITP-8.jpg Racine’s Party in the Park returns today with “Bluegrass Night” and continues through Saturday with more musical entertainment and family-friendly events. OVP File Photo