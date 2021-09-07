Patrol reports 12 fatal crashes across Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reporting 12 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 12 lives across the state over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.

Information from OSHP reports a fatal accident was reported in Jackson, Highland, Greene, Defiance, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark, Licking and Franklin counties over the Labor Day reporting period.

According to the OSHP news release, Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, Sept. 3 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

For a complete breakdown of the Patrol’s Labor Day enforcement, visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/media/2021/LaborDay2021Report_PIO.pdf.

Labor Day statistics