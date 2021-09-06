Gallia, Meigs stats included

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Meigs counties combined to report a total of 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, also on Monday.

The latest numbers from Mason County will be reported in Wednesday’s update.

Schools

In Gallia County, on Friday, Gallipolis City Schools reported one student/staff member at Gallia Academy High School and two students/staff members at Green Elementary had tested positive for COVID. Those students or staff members had repotedly not been on district property since testing positive. The district, according to its post on its Facebook page, is working with the “releveant Health Department for contact tracing and following their procedurel guidance.”

On Monday, River Valley High School announced via its Facebook page that until further notice, all indoor athletic events at River Valley High School would require masks to be worn by all spectaors.

Also, on Monday, South Gallia Middle/High School posted the following via its Facebook page: “As a reminder for school and those attending volleyball games (indoor events) this week (regardless of vaccination status)… In accordance with the GCLSD Reopening Plan, South Gallia is requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors through at least Friday, September 9, 2021. We appreciate the cooperation of students, staff and visitors of South Gallia.”

In Meigs County, here are the latest updates from Southern, Eastern and Meigs Local regarding active and recovered cases via the districts’ respective reporting dashboards:

Eastern — 1 recovered faculty/staff case; 3 active student cases;

Southern — 3 active faculty/staff cases; 12 active student cases;

Meigs Local — 1 active faculty/staff; 1 active student case.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,051 total cases (50 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations (1 new) and 53 deaths. Of the 3,051 cases, 2,600 (38 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 477 cases (17 new), 4 hospitalizations

20-29 —502 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 416 cases (10 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 460 cases (5 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 432 cases (4 new), 25 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 358 cases (7 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 239 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases, 45 hospitalizations (1 new), 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,617 (38.86 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,529 (35.22 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 1,792 total cases (54 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 91 hospitalizations (1 new) and 41 deaths. Of the 1,792 cases, 1,546 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 253 cases (15 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 263 cases (9 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 225 cases (7 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 260 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations (1 new)

50-59 — 255 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 243 cases (3 new), 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 184 cases (9 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 109 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,600 (37.54 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,746 (33.81 percent of the population).

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 3,944 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,551), 61 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 161), 5 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 16) with 20,947 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,126,173 (52.41 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,662,948 (48.45 percent of the population).

