79 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In Mason County, 44 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,001 total cases (19 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 194 hospitalizations (15 new) and 53 deaths. Of the 3,001 cases, 2,562 (9 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 460 cases (8 new), 4 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —496 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations (2 new)

30-39 — 406 cases (4 new), 8 hospitalizations (2 new)

40-49 — 455 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations (3 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 428 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 351 cases, 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 238 cases, 52 hospitalizations (3 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations (1 new), 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,564 (38.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,464 (35.00 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 1,738 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 90 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Of the 1,738 cases, 1,536 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 238 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 254 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 218 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 256 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 248 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 240 cases (2 new), 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 175 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 109 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,534 (37.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,719 (33.70 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 2,562 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,433 confirmed cases, 120 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 44 cases (38 confirmed and 6 probable) were newly reported on Friday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 34 confirmed cases (3 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 81 confirmed cases (5 new), 6 probable cases

12-15 — 104 confirmed cases (4 new), 9 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 177 confirmed cases (1 new), 8 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 187 confirmed cases (2 new), 8 probable cases

26-30 — 231 confirmed cases (6 new), 13 probable case (1 fewer)

31-40 — 386 confirmed cases (3 new), 20 probable cases

41-50 — 359 confirmed cases (4 new), 22 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 340 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 288 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths

71+ — 246 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 13 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,848 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,515 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Thursday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases and number of individuals quarantined (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 24 active cases, 90 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 20 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 8 active cases, 79 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 3 active cases; 27 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 4 active cases; 34 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 28 active cases, 189 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 4 active cases; 24 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 1 active case; 17 quarantines;

Wahama — 6 active cases; 71 quarantines;

Transportation — 2 quarantines;

Total — 80 active cases, 557 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 6,179 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,093), 216 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 160), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15) and 81 new deaths (21-day average of 16) with 20,947 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,103,621 (52.22 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,639,286 (48.24 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 194,507 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,075 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,117 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 7 since Thursday. There are 19,397 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.99 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.27 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,126,548 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.9 percent of the population). A total of 51.1 percent of the population, 915,399 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

