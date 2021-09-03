Meigs Board of Ed. approves personnel

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met recently to approve personnel contracts.

The board approved the following personnel matters: Substitute cooks for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements — Breanna Butcher, Debbie Gerard, Ruth Marcum, Jeanie Reynolds, and Virginia Underwood; Substitute bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements — Joey Ellis, William Ellis, Marlene Pierce, Shara Tucker, and Thomas Tucker; Substitute custodians for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements. Mary Bradbury, James Cunningham, Jeffrey Fitzwater, Rhonda Foster, Glenn Hudson, Jo Jewell, Bill Johnson, Ruth Marcum, Thomas Minshall, Greg Satterfield, Braden Shell, David Tucker, Rick Yost, and Stephen Tomek; Substitute secretaries for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements. Mindy Butcher, Faith Holbert, Sarah Hoover, and Jo Jewell; Substitute personal assistants for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements — Kerry Allen, Shane Donohue, Debbie Gerard, Sarah Hoover, Joni McCune, Sandy Napper, Rebecca Parsons, Deanna Tucker, and Melinda Venoy;

The board approved: Personal assistants for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to August 23, 2021 and pending completion of all administrative requirements — Kim Davis, Carrie Hankinson, Racquel Miller, Marie Pierce, Launa Teaford, Stacy Butler, Tracy Erwin, Anna Peterson, Mary Bradbury, Mindy Butcher, Jessica King, Sheila McKinney, Samantha Smith, Rhonda Foster, Naomi Hall, Jamie Casey, Rhonda Fisher, Kristen Roush, and Savannah Capehart; Substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements — Michael Adkins, Mason Anderson, John Bell Jr., Eric Brown, Teresa Carr, Robert Caul, Karen Gibbs, Amanda Graham, Trace Huddy, Vicki Hughes, Taylor Jones, Clifford Kennedy, Jenna Lehr, David Moore, Autumn Porter, Tatjana Price, Amanda Schwarzel, Sydney Scripp, Alisha Stewart, Cassandra Yoder, Rebecca Zuspan, Alicia Rhodes, and Larry Wilcoxen; Long-term substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, retroactive to August 23, 2021 and pending completion of all administrative requirements — Nate Sisson, Linda Yonker, and Rebecca Zuspan;

The board approved: Sarah Lee as Elementary Yearbook Advisor for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements; Temporary intervention tutors for the 2021-2022 school year, per ESSER funding, retroactive to August 23, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements — Cierra Nease, Mason Anderson, and Taylor Jones; Jeremy Hill as Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements; Heath Hudson as Head Girls Varsity Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements; Kimberly Hale and Jessica Barnett each on a one-year purchased service contract to provide speech and language services at Carleton School and Bradbury Learning Center for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements. Erin Johnson as a long-term substitute teacher for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to August 23, 2021 and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved the overnight field trip request for the National FFA Convention held at Indianapolis, Ind.

The board approved an increase to the substitute teacher salary rate

The board entered an executive session. No action was taken upon return.

The next meeting for the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 , at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.

