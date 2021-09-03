OSHP: Stats on fatal crashes involving unsafe speed

GALLIPOLIS — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-20 there were 91,972 crashes on Ohio roadways in which a driver was either exceeding the posted speed limit or unsafe speed was a contributing circumstance on the crash report.

During that same time, one-third of speed-related traffic crashes involved at least one driver between the ages of 15 and 24.

A news release from OSHP states unsafe speed was attributed to 936 fatal crashes, resulting in 1,027 deaths from 2018-20. Statewide, this represented 29 percent of all fatal crashes. Fatal speed-related crashes increased from 294 in 2019 to 337 in 2020.

“Crashes involving high speeds are preventable, and choosing to slow down could be the choice that saves your life or the life of someone you love,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Speed limits are set for your safety, and I encourage drivers to always keep their attention on the road and follow the speed limits.”

Male drivers accounted for 61 percent of speed-related crashes. From 2018 to 2020, troopers issued more than 220,000 speed citations for 20 mph or more over the speed limit.

“When a person drives over the speed limit, it increases the dangers to the driver, other motorists and passengers,” said Jason Roe, Gallipolis Post Commander. “Because of the dangers, this is why responsibility, awareness and safe speeds are so critical for our motoring public.”

Cuyahoga (9,701), Franklin (7,366), Hamilton (6,810), Summit (4,244) and Montgomery (4,113) counties accounted for 35 percent of speed-related crashes in the state.

Locally, unsafe speed was attributed to 857 crashes in Gallia and Meigs counties — 507 were from Gallia County and 350 were from Meigs County. Motorists are urged to follow speed limits, and remember that higher speeds represent a small time savings when factors such as traffic, weather, and other conditions are considered.