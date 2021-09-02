Update on festival season

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — As active COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, more area events have been added to the cancellation list.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum this week announced it has decided to cancel the upcoming Chili Cook-off scheduled for Sept. 25. They have also canceled the annual Country Fall Festival that was scheduled for the first weekend of October.

Although the events have been cancelled for this year, the Farm Museum continues daily operations, welcoming visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum offers a look into historical operations and artifacts. There are several buildings and cabins that have been moved to the museum grounds and rebuilt or restored. According to the museum’s website there is an “operational 19th century blacksmith shop, turn-of-the-century doctor’s and newspaper offices, the first Lutheran Church west of the Allegheny Mountains and more.”

While operating as usual, the museum is encouraging social distancing as much as possible and ask for visitors to wear masks when social distancing outside of their group is difficult or while inside of buildings.

The West Virginia Farm Museum Christmas Light show will continue as planned in December, as it is a drive-thru event. There are also plans for homemade apple butter to be made and sold in the museum store later in the season.

The West Virginia Farm Museum welcomes visitors from April 1 to November 15, with the exception of major holidays and the Christmas drive-thru light show.

As previously reported, also canceled this week was the annual Tribute to the River festival, due to weather. The annual Mothman Festival which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to organizers. In addition, as also reported earlier, the annual Battle Days celebration, normally held in October, has also been canceled with similar concerns related to COVID-19.

Also, as recently reported, organizers with the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta said there is no talk at this time of cancelling the event set to take place the weekend of Sept. 23. Also, the Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is planned to continue Sept. 18-19, at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds.

One of the largest area events, the Bob Evans Farm Festival, is still scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 10 in Rio Grande, Ohio. More on the 50th anniversary of the popular festival in this weekend’s edition.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 444-4303.

