Commissioners approve resolutions, payments

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commission recently approved minutes from two meetings, which took place last week.

On Aug. 23, the commissioners approved payment of bills in the total amount of $233, 294.89. Of that, $17,608.52 came from the “county general” fund.

Also in finance matters, the commissioners appropriated $303.20 to Buckeye Hills. The third quarter payment of $2,500 was made to the Chester Shade Historical Association.

The Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) presented Morgan Spires as a new hire for the service coordinator. The JFS director also presented a proclamation for Child Support Awareness Month.

A resolution was presented by JFS to purchase a 2004 GMC Envoy for $4,990 and a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer for $4,878.

There was also a discussion for a public announcement of funding for the public transportation system.

During the meeting, Commissioners Tim Ihle, Shannon Miller and Jimmy Will were present.

On Aug. 26, commissioners approved payment of bills in the total amount of $351,725.65. Of that, $49,343.33 came from the “county general” fund.

Commissioners appropriated $21,011.36 into the Furtherance of Justice Fund.

JFS presented a resolution for a new hire.

Commissioners discussed the Village of Rutland’s Town Hall meeting from Aug. 23 during this meeting.

Commissioners Ihle and Miller were present at the Aug. 26 meeting.