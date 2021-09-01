92 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 92 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In Mason County, 26 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, ODH reported 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,961 total cases (40 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Of the 2,961 cases, 2,538 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 446 cases (14 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —489 cases (7 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 400 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 450 cases (4 new), 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 424 cases (6 new), 23 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 350 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 237 cases (1 new), 48 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 165 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,489 (38.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,401 (34.79 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,706 total cases (26 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 89 hospitalizations (1 new) and 41 deaths. Of the 1,706 cases, 1,526 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 229 cases (2 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 250 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 210 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 255 cases (7 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 245 cases (6 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 238 cases (2 new), 24 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,472 (36.98 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,676 (33.51 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 2,504 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,393 confirmed cases, 111probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 26 cases (24 confirmed and 2 probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 31 confirmed cases (1 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 74 confirmed cases (3 new), 5 probable cases

12-15 — 94 confirmed cases (3 new), 9 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 173 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases

21-25 — 185 confirmed cases (4 new), 8 probable cases

26-30 — 225 confirmed cases, 13 probable case

31-40 — 383 confirmed cases (3 new), 19 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 353 confirmed cases (2 new), 20 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 340 confirmed cases (2 new), 11 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 286 confirmed cases (3 new), 6 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 249 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer), 30 deaths

A total of 9,775 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,394 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Wednesday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases and number of individuals quarantined (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 24 active cases, 90 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 13 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 8 active cases, 79 quarantines;

New Haven — 3 active cases; 12 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 3 active cases; 25 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 25 active cases, 135 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 4 active cases; 25 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 4 quarantines;

Wahama — 6 active cases; 71 quarantines;

Transportation — 2 quarantines;

Total — 75 active cases, 456 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 7,102 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,747), 242 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 149), 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) and 0 new deaths (21-day average of 14). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,081,989 (52.03 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,619,957 (48.08 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 191,156 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,466 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,106 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 22 since Tuesday. There are 17,664 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.54 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.22 percent.

As of Wednesday, statewide, 1,122,479 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.6 percent of the population). A total of 50.9 percent of the population, 912,883 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

