Showcasing the talents of young artists

ROCKSPRINGS — The work of talented juniors were on display at the Meigs County Fair Flower Show, alongside their senior counterparts, last month.

Juniors were asked to design arrangements that represented the following: “Lightning Bugs, Beach Vacation, Walk in the Meadow, Summer Camp, Fishing, and Hiking.”

Results were as follows:

Section 803: Theme: Summer Activities

Class 6: Summer Camp-Your interpretation: 1st place, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd place Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 3rd place, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th place, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 7: Fishing-Including fishing tackle: 1st place, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd place, Hayward Jackson, 3rd place, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy Oh; 4th place, Madison Chapman, 4th place, Paisley Stethem.

Class 8: Hiking-Using a boot or shoe: 1st place, Madison Chapman; 2nd place Lyla Beasley; 3rd place, Bryant Mohler; 4th place, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Division 807—Junior Horticulture (Limit 2 different varieties in each class):

Class 67: Zinnia, large, 1 bloom, any color: 1st place: Madison Chapman, Cayden Stethem, Paisley Stethem; 2nd place: Lyla Beasley, Laurel O. Huggins, Rutland, OH, Paisley Stethem; 3rd place: Madison Chapman, Bryant Mohler, Hayward Jackson, Hayward Jackson, Bryant Mohler.

Class 68: Zinnia, small, 1 bloom, any color: 1st place: Lyla Beasley, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH, Cayden Stethem; 2nd place: Bryant Mohler, Jeremiah Mohler, Paisley Stethem; 3rd place: Madison Chapman, Hayward Jackson, Ellie Roush; 4th place: Madison Chapman, Hayward Jackson, Bryant Mohler, Paisley Stethem.

Class 69: Marigold, large, 1 bloom, any color: 1st place: Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 2nd place: Nora Pierce; 3rd place: Hayward Jackson; 4th place: Lyla Beasley, Hayward Jackson, Bryant Mohler.

Class 70: Marigold, small, 1 bloom, any color: 1st Lyla Beasley, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH, Hayward Jackson; 2nd place: Lyla Beasley, Cayden Stethem, Paisley Stethem; 3rd place: Madison Chapman, Jeremiah Mohler, Paisley Stethem; 4th place: Madison Chapman, Hayward Jackson, Jeremiah Mohler.

Class 71: Roadside material, one stem, groomed for arranging, must be named: 1st place: Lyla Beasley, Laurel O. Huggins, Jeremiah Mohler, Cayden Stethem; 2nd place: Lyla Beasley, Bryant Mohler, Jeremiah Mohler, Ellie Roush, Paisley Stethem; 3rd place: Madison Chapman, Hayward Jackson, Hayward Jackson, Cayden Stethem, Paisley Stethem; 4th place: Madison Chapman, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH, Kinsley Elam, Opal Huggins, Bryant Mohler.

Class 72: Dish/Succulent Garden:1st place: Hayward Jackson, Paisley Stethem; 2nd place: Bryant Mohler, Cayden Stethem; 3rd place: Madison Chapman, Bryant Mohler.

Class 73: Fairy Gardens: 1st place: Bryant Mohler, Nora Pierce; 2nd place: Lyla Beasley, Kinsley Elam; 3rd place: Cayden Stethem, Olivia Wood, Long Bottom, OH; 4th place: Hayward Jackson.

Department-8: Flowers and Plants:

Section 810-Junior Artistic

Class 79 – Lightning Bugs:1st, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH.

Class 80 – Beach Vacation: 2nd, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th.

Class 81- Walk in the Meadow: 4th, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Section 812 – Junior Horticulture:

Class 132 – Large Zinnia 1st, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Porter Webb, Racine, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 133 – Small Zinnia 1st, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Cayden Stethem,

Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 3rd, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 134 – Large Marigold 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 4th, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Nora Pierce 4th, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 135 – Sunflower 1st, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 4th, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 136 – Roadside Material 1st, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Lyla Beasley, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Jeremiah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 4th, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Nora Pierce 4th, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH. Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Madison Chapman, Racine, OH; 4th, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 4th, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 4th, Hayward Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Nora Pierce 4th, Paisley Stethem, Pomeroy, OH.

Bryant Mohler and Nora Pierce, pictured, both received 1st place for their Fairy Garden entries. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_9.1-Jur-1.jpg Bryant Mohler and Nora Pierce, pictured, both received 1st place for their Fairy Garden entries. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Cayden Stethem received the Reserve Best of Show, and is also pictured with OAGC judge Beverly Norman. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_9.1-Jr.-2.jpg Cayden Stethem received the Reserve Best of Show, and is also pictured with OAGC judge Beverly Norman. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Pictured is Best of Show winner, Lyla Beasley. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_9.1-Jr.-3.jpg Pictured is Best of Show winner, Lyla Beasley. Peggy Crane | Courtesy

Fair’s junior flower show results

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

