Southern Board of Ed. approves personnel

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District met for a special session on Aug. 18, where members approved personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods, Dennis Teaford and Ashli Peterman. Members of the administrative team in attendance were: Mr. Anthony Deem, superintendent and Mrs. Christi Hendrix, treasurer.

The Board was advised of the notice requirements of Section 121.22 of the Revised Code and the implementing rules adopted by the Board of Education pursuant thereto were complied with the Revised Code for the meeting.

The board approved the transfer of Zach Ash to the second grade teaching position. Transfer is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement.

The board approved hiring Haley Musser on a one-year, limited contract for the first grade teaching position. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved hiring Angela Mosher as a long term substitute for the second grade. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved hiring Kyle Wickline on a supplemental contract as Assistant Athletic Director. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved modifying the school calendar to reflect October 8, 2021 and March 4, 2022 as professional development days. Students will not be in attendance on those days.

The board approved the bus routes for the 2021-22 school year as presented by the transportation director.

The board approved hiring Haley Musser on a supplemental contract as seventh grade volleyball coach. Supplemental is in the amount specified in the SLEA Negotiated Agreement. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The next meeting for the Southern Local School District Board of Education was set for Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.