Growing the Cloverbuds

POMEROY — The 4-H organization offers programs for younger members, known as Cloverbuds, to get them prepared for 4-H competitions and careers.

According to Nancy Sydenstricker, Meigs County OSU Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development, for a child to participate in the Cloverbud program, they must be 5 years old and enrolled in kindergarten. These members belong to regular 4-H clubs within the county, but do not compete in traditional 4-H projects, Sydenstricker said.

Throughout the year, Cloverbuds will work with their peers and advisors to complete projects to display in the club’s booth at the fairgrounds.

During the recent Meigs County Fair, some Cloverbuds participated in a show and tell, allowing them to showcase the projects they completed and gain public speaking skills. This year, Cloverbuds brought in animals shown in open class or by siblings, talked about their gardens, showed their baking skills, and more.

For youth to become a Cloverbud, parents can speak with a 4-H advisor or contact the Meigs County Extension Office at (740) 992-6696 for assistance in finding a club.

Sydenstricker said clubs are eligible to participate in the “Cloverbot Challenge,” which is a statewide program where Cloverbuds use Legos to build a project, which is then showcased at the Ohio State 4-H Center. In past years, some Meigs County clubs have participated in the challenge.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Some Cloverbuds brought in animals during the show and tell at the recent Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_cloverbud-1.jpg Some Cloverbuds brought in animals during the show and tell at the recent Meigs County Fair. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP Cloverbuds discussed various projects they learned about at the show and tell. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_cloverbud-2.jpg Cloverbuds discussed various projects they learned about at the show and tell. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

4-H programming for young members

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.