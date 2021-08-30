FFA members gain livestock judging experience

ROCKSPRINGS — Local FFA Chapters from Meigs and Southern high schools hosted the first ever livestock judging contest for 4-H and FFA members during the recent Meigs County Fair.

FFA advisors said they take members to judging competitions as part of the FFA program and wanted to bring these opportunities to all members participating in fair activities.

During the judging, members examined beef steers, hogs, lambs and goats — four animals in each class — to determine which animal they would place best in the class. Participants had to rank the animals from first to last place in each species’ class.

In addition to ranking the animals, competitors had to answer questions, including: which animal is the most sound, which is the deepest sided, which is the heaviest muscled, which is the most restricted, and which is the widest based.

Participants were scored on their answers to the questions and ranks to determine the top 10 in each age division, which were juniors under 13 years old and seniors 14-19 years old.

The top 10 finishers in the senior division were: Shelby Runyon, Whitney Durst, Jaycie Jordan, Steven Fitzgerald, Cassidy Runyon, Kaden Hall, Kyra Zuspan, Lizzie Parry, Melinda Lawson and Rachel Jackson.

The top 10 finishers in the junior division were: Kendall Schagel, Wyatt Smith, Tyson Hupp, McKenna Rankin, Maveryk Lisle, Casey Williams, Peyton Richmond, Cade Newland, Clay Buckley and Kylie Meeks.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured here are the top five finishers in each age group. Pictured from left are: Shelby Runyon, Kendall Schagel, Whitney Durst, Wyatt Smith, Jaycie Jordan, Tyson Hupp, Steven Fitzgerald, McKenna Rankin, Cassidy Runyon, and Maveryk Lisle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_Judging-comp.jpg Pictured here are the top five finishers in each age group. Pictured from left are: Shelby Runyon, Kendall Schagel, Whitney Durst, Wyatt Smith, Jaycie Jordan, Tyson Hupp, Steven Fitzgerald, McKenna Rankin, Cassidy Runyon, and Maveryk Lisle. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 375-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 375-1333, ext. 1992.