In bloom at the county fair

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Flower Shows are all about giving talented floral designers and gardeners a forum to exhibit their creations and horticultural. Both Junior and Senior exhibitors and garden club members agree that both the Monday and Thursday show at the 2021 Meigs County Fair accomplished that goal.

The theme of this year’s shows,“Summer Activities”, featured designs inspired by Grilling Out, Farmers Market, Boat Trip on the Great Ohio, Yard Work, Saturday Picnic, Gardening, Preserving and Canning, Country Fair Flower Show, and Garden Tour for Senior exhibitors.

The show also featured a wide variety of individual horticultural specimens from exhibitors’ gardens.

Shelia Curtis and Peggy Crane were this year’s show chairs, and they were encouraged with the number of participants.

“We weren’t able to have our Fair Show or our Winter Show in 2020, and we were hoping that a lot of people would be eager to get back into the Fair completion,” Crane said.

She added that the shows are about more than completion, they are about coming avid gardeners coming together to share their knowledge and experience, and to learn from each other.

“Sometime people are reluctant to join a garden club because they think they have to be an experienced designer or gardener coming in, but what we are trying to do is bring experienced and novice gardeners together.”

Both Crane and Curtis took home first place ribbons, with Curtis receiving the Creativity Award in the first show.

“It is exciting to place,” Curtis said. “It is a lot of work not only to create your own entries, but to organize two big shows days apart, but it is also rewarding.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a garden club member is invited to join them at 2 pm at the Mulberry Community Center the third Tuesday of each month, or contact Peggy Crane at 740-992-2533.

Crane also manages the Mulberry Country Kitchen, and invites everyone to come for lunch and stay for the meeting.

“September will be our planning meeting for our Winter/Christmas show,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Results from Senior Fair Flower Show

Department 8: Flowers & Plants: Section 801 – Adult Artistic:

Class 1 – Summertime Vacation: 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH.

Class 2 – Gardening: 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 3 – Preserving and Canning: 1st, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH.

Class 4 – County Fair Flower Show: 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH.

Section 802 – Invitational:

Class 5 – Garden Tour: 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH.

Section 805 – Horticulture:

Class 11 – Rose Floribunda 1st, Everett Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 16 – Gladiolus 1st, Vivian R Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 18 – Hosta 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 19 – Hosta 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 20 – Green Hosta 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 21 – Blue Hosta 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pamela Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; Class 22 – Yellow Hosta 1st, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; Class 23 – White Hosta 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd,

Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 24 – Green Hosta, 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 25 – Zinnia 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH. Class 39 – Red/Green Caladium, 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 42 – Mixed Caladium 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 44 – Groundcover 1st, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH; Class 45 – Coleus 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Nora Pierce 3rd, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; Class 46 – Basil 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 48 – Yarrow 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH, 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, John Lechler, Rutland, OH; Class 49 – Echinacea 1st, Everett Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 3rd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; Class 50 – Oregano 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, JOH; n Lechler, Rutland, OH; Class 51 – Mint 1st, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH; 1st, Deborah Mohler; Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Donna Jenkins 3rd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 52 – Monarda 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 52 – Monarda – (Cont.) 2nd, Everett Huggins, Rutland, OH; 3rd, Laurel 0 Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 53 – Any Other Herb 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Donna Jenkins 2nd, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 54 – Miscanthus Grass 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 55 – Zebra Grass 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Nora Pierce 3rd, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 56 – Any Other Grass 1st, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 1st, Laurel 0 Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Everett Huggins, Rutland, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 57 – Any Other Perennial 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; , , Section 806 – House Plants Class 59 – Porch Box 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; Class 60 – Cactus 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 61 – Succulent 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 63 – African Violet 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, 011 3rd, Marsha W Nagy, Rutland, OH; Class 64 – Potted House Plant 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; Class 65 – Dish Or Fairy Garden 1st, Wendi Miller, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 66 – Potted Herb 1st, Everett Huggins, Rutland, OH

Department 8: Flowers & Plants: Section 808 – Adult Artistic:

Class 74 – Grilling Out1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 4th, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH;

Class 75 – Farmers Market1st, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 4th, Alyssa Webb, Racine, OH;

Class 76 – Boat Trip on The Great OH; io1st, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH;

Class 77 – Yard Work1st, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH;

Section 809 – Invitational Class 78 – Saturday Picnic 1st, Josephine Hill, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH;

Section 811 – Horticulture:

Class 86 – Gladiolus 1st, Glenda Hunt, Long Bottom, OH; Class 87 – Miniature Hosta 2nd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; Class 88 – Miniature Hosta 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 89 – Small Hosta 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 90 – Blue Hosta 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 91 – Green Hosta 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 92 – Yellow Hosta 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 93 – White Hosta 1st, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Nora Pierce Class 94 – Green Hosta 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 95 – Dahlia Zinnia 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 96 – Cactus Zinnia 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Brandy Jackson, Long Bottom, OH; Class 97 – Small Zinnia 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 98 – Yellow Marigold 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Pamela Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Sharon Dean, Racine, OH; Class 99 – Orange Marigold 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; Class 100 – Small Marigold 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH.

Class 101 – 3 Small Marigold 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 1st, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; Class 104 – Yellow Sunflower 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 106 – Sunflower 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 107 – White/Green Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; Class 108 – White/Red Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; Class 109 – Red/Green Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 110 – Red/Pink Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 111 – Red/Green Caladium 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; Class 112 – Mixed Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 113 – Fancy Caladium 1st, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, OH; Class 114 – Groundcover 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Pamela Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Sharon Dean, Racine, OH; Class 115 – Coleus 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Nora Pierce Class 116 – Basil 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 118 – Yarrow 1st, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 119 – Echinacea 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH.

Class 120 – Oregano 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 121 – Mint 1st, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Sharon Dean, Racine, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 122 – Any Other Herb 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Pat Harris, Pomeroy, OH; Class 123 – Monarda 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; Class 124 – Miscanthus Grass 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 125 – Zebra Grass 1st, Kinsley Elam, Racine, OH; 1st, Nora Pierce 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Sharon Dean, Racine, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 126 – Any Other Grass 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 127 – Any Other Perennial 1st, Sharon Dean, Racine, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH.

Class 128 – Zinnia Queen Lime Orange 2nd, Alyssa Webb, Racine, OH; Class 129 – Any Flowering Shrub 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 2nd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 130 – Arum 1st, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH; Class 131 – August Lily 1st, Pamela Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Shelia Curtis, Long Bottom, OH.

Results from the Junior Flower Show will appear in an upcoming edition.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

