Death reported in Gallia County… 62 new cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A new death associated with COVID-19 was reported in Gallia County, as well as a total of 62 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The additional death reported by ODH was an individual in the 40-49 year age range.

In Mason County, 13 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,855 total cases (34 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 52 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,855 cases, 2,500 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 419 cases (12 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —471 cases (3 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 385 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 435 cases (7 new), 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 413 cases (6 new), 23 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 340 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 231 cases (2 new), 48 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,370 (38.03 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,307 (34.47 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,661 total cases (15 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,661 cases, 1,506 (1new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 224 cases (5 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 240 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 200 cases (1 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 246 cases (3 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 237 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 235 cases (3 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,340 (36.41 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,593 (33.15 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 2,398 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,304 confirmed cases, 94 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 13 cases (12 confirmed and one probable) were newly reported on Friday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 59 confirmed cases (3 new), 5 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 84 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

16-20 — 161 confirmed cases (1 new), 5 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 180 confirmed cases (1 new), 8 probable cases

26-30 — 223 confirmed cases (1 new), 12 probable cases

31-40 — 376 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases

41-50 — 336 confirmed cases (1 new), 19 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 330 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 281 confirmed cases, 5 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 244 confirmed cases (1 new), 12 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,667 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,221 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Friday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 17;

Beale — 2;

New Haven — 1;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 1;

PPJ/SHS — 8;

Wahama — 1;

Transportation — 2

Total — 32.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 4,855 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,054), 165 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 132), 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12) and 70 new deaths (21-day average of 12). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,035,272 (51.63 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,574,468 (47.69 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 184,682 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,328 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,054 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with five since Thursday. There are 13,766 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.94 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.13 percent.

As of Thursday, statewide, 1,112,615 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.1 percent of the population). A total of 50.6 percent of the population, 907,182 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_covid-3.jpg

62 new cases reported in region

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.