Recognizing achievements of local youth

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs County 4-H members were recognized for achievements and received awards last week during the fair.

Senior Awards, given to members who graduated high school this year, were sponsored by Busy Beavers 4-H Club and were presented to Dominique Butcher, Logan Caldwell, Whitney Durst, Steven Fitzgerald, McKenzie Long, Kristin McKay, Trevor Morrissey, Justin Pierce, Emily Pullins, Abigaile Rizer, Caelin Seth, Jasina Will, Samuel Williams and Hanna Erwin.

Cloverbud graduate awards were sponsored by Meigs County Farm Bureau and were presented to: Kaydin Evans, Audrey Dicken, Case Detwiller, Alana Ridenour, Kadence Zuspan, Alexis Shafer, Landon Colburn, Sophia Ulbrich Mills, Kaleb VanNest, Treyson Mullen, Jayci Davis, Daniel Barnhart, Addalyn Sargent, Caizlee Wise, Aubrey Brown, Grace Parry and Jayce White.

Secretary’s Books Awards, sponsored by The Vaughan Agency, were given to Next Generation and Meigs Creek.

Club of Distinction awards, sponsored by Michael R. Swiger, agent, were awarded to: Vital Ventures, Salem Center Meig O Minds, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots, Busy Beavers, and 4-Fun 4-H Club.

Community Service Award, sponsored by Norris Northup Dodge, went to Next Generation and Cowboy Boots and Country Roots.

The Woodworking Awards were sponsored by the Carpenter Local Union #650 Pomeroy and presented by Billy Wells. These awards were given to Hunter Boyer and Cade Newland for Measuring Up-Unit 1.

Outstanding Project Interviews, sponsored by Ridenour Gas Service, Racine Optometic Clinic and PDK Construction, Inc., were awarded to: Lincoln Thomas-Fishing for the Beginner; Maveryk Lisle-Livestock; Tyson Hupp-Starting Up: Getting to Know Your Tractor; Michael Kesterson-Beef Breeding; Weston Smith-Market Turkey; Samuel Cremeans-Self Determined Music; Eva Enslen-Market Rabbit; Cade Newland-Livestock; Nevada Johnson-Market Lamb; Jacob Spencer-Market Goat; Braelynn Sims-Market Goat; Hunter Boyer-Measuring Up; Broghan Short-Market Turnkey; Lucas Finlaw-Fancy Chicken; Shelbe Cochran-Light Horse Selection and Draft Horse; Kendall Schagel-Chickens; Rachel Jackson-Your Thoughts Matter; Christian Howell-Computers; Rikki Bauerbach-Let’s Start Cooking; and EmmaKay Taylor-Sew Fun.

The 2021 Supreme Dairy Cow award, sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of America, went to Alyssa Richards.

The 4-H Extra Effort Member Awards, sponsored by Athens-Meigs County Farm Bureau, were presented to Cade Newland, Kristin McKay, McKayla Nelson, McKenzie Long, Dominique Butcher, Kamerin Hagaman, Justin Pierce, Shawna Joseph, Caelin Seth, Coltin Parker, Corey Seth, Peyton Bailey, Alexis Ingles, Kyra Zuspan, Gauge Clary, Hayden Hensley, Christin Curtis, Grace Lee, Riley Blackston, Ellie Howell, Clay Buckley, Alana Buckley, Lincoln Thomas, Broghan Short, Jacob Spencer, Kenzie Arms, Hunter Boyer, Taylor Varian, Lydyah Barringer, Lizzie Parry, Jacob Fitch, Shayla Hysell, Makayla Smith, Woody Will and Emilee Smarr.

County Achievement Award Winners, sponsored by Farmers Bank, The Appliance Man, and Subway, were presented to: Hunter Clary (Rabbit Nominee); Caelin Seth (Veterinary Science, Beef, Dairy, and Garedning and Horticulture Nominee); Caelin Seth (Leadership, Citizenship and Community Service, and Personal Development Nominee); Kristin McKay (Veterinary Science Alternate); Kristin McKay (Swine and Goats Nominee); Hannah Erwin (Poultry Nominee); Raeann Schagel (Poultry Alternate); Raeann Schagel (Leadership, Citizenship and Community Service, and Personal Development Nominee).

Caelin Seth was awarded the State 4-H Achievement Award, sponsored by Tuppers Plains One Stop, for gardening and horticulture as the second alternate.

State Skillathon Participants, sponsored by 3R Industries, Birchfield Funeral Home and Fox’s Pizza Den, were Lizzie Parry for lambs and Matthew Garrett Parry for lambs.

State Fair project judging attendees were recognized and awarded, sponsored by Parker Corporation, Little Sheets and Barr LLP, Sons Farm, and Home National Bank. Those attendees were: EmmaKay Taylor-Sew Fun and Let’s Start Cooking; McKenzie Sellers-Scrapbooking; Grace Lee-Cake Decorating, beginner; Dana Card-Cat 2 and You and Your Dog; Shawna Joseph-Cat 3; Gauge Clary-Cavies; Leland Parker-All About Dogs; Kendall Schagel-Star Spangled Foods and Explore the Outdoors; Christian Howell-Computers; Rachel Jackson-Your Thoughts Matter; Hunter Boyer-Beekeeping; Lincoln Thomas-Beginner Fishing; Luke Enright-Fishing for the Intermediate; Hailey Hatfield-Ohio Birds; Broghan Short-Exploring Polar Science.

Kendall Schagel was awarded Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair for both Star Spangled Foods and Explore the Outdoors. This award was sponsored locally by D.V. Weber Construction, Hill’s Classic Cars and Montgomery Trailer Sales.

The Meigs County 2021 Outstanding 4-H members, sponsored by Charles Blakeslee Family and Farmers Bank, were announced as Caelin Seth and Raeann Schagel. These award winners are eligible to attend Citizenship Washington Focus this year.

Volunteer Wendi Miller was awarded the Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award, sponsored by Simmons, Musser and Warner Ins. and the Hunter Family.

Caelin Seth and Hannah Erwin were both given the Leland Parker Family Scholarships for $500.

The Edward “Tate” Werry Memorial Scholarship was given to Emily Pullins for $500.

Caelin Seth and Jacob Spencer were announced as the Jr. Fair Board Outstanding Members. Caelin Seth and Kristin McKay were given the Jr. Fair Board Scholarships.

Pictured are Extra Effort 4-H Members. Pictured in the center is Caelin Seth, who received the Jr. Fair Board Scholarship and Outstanding Member award. Pictured is Caelin Seth, recipient of the Leland Parker Family Scholarship, with the Parker family. Pictured are award winners of the Outstanding Project Interviews. Pictured second and third from right are Raeann Schagel and Caelin Seth, the 2021 Outstanding 4-H Members. Wendi Miller, center, was awarded the Pauline Atkins Award. Pictured are 4-H members who attended the Ohio State Fair project judging. Pictured far right is Emily Pullins, the recipent of the Edward "Tate" Werry Memorial Scholarship. Also pictured is the Werry family and 4-H advisors.

Awards day at the fair