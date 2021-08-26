Meigs Board of Ed discusses masks

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met earlier this month to discuss facial coverings and approve recommendations from administration.

The board denied a motion to require masks/facial coverings indoors for the 2021-2022 school year. The Board reserves the right to review the decision in the future.

The board approved the treasurer’s reports and the following recommendations: Accept a donation from Toyota4Good and deposit into Fund; Approved Excess Costs for Athens-Meigs FY 22; Approved a two-year contract with Transfinder Transportation Software; Approved to award the fuel bid for the 2021-22 school year to G&M Fuel, Inc.; Approved to award the antifreeze and oil bid for the 2021-22 school year to Randy Moore Petroleum; Approved/accepted the following: Expanding Opportunities to Each Child Non-Competitive Grant and Title I SSI; Approved to appoint Barbara Musser as the delegate to the 2021 OSBA Annual Business Meeting and Heather Hawley as the alternate in the event the delegate cannot serve; and Approved the advance and subsequent return.

The board approved the following recommendations from the superintendent: Hire Brent Bissell as Physical Education Teacher at Meigs Middle School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements; Hire Bryan Swann as Assistant Middle School Football Coach for the 2021 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements; Hire the following as intervention tutors as Meigs Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year pending completion of all administrative requirements: Elizabeth Blanchard, Debra McCall, Migail Wheaton, and Karen Gibbs; Hire the following as temporary intervention tutors at Meigs Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year, per ESSER funding and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Cassie Yoder and Amber Phillips; Hire Vicki Hughes as a temporary intervention tutor at Meigs Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year, per ESSER funding and pending completion of all administrative requirements; and Approved the Primary School and Intermediate School Parent/Student Handbooks for the 2021-2022 school year as submitted.

The board of education set the next regular meeting date for Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.