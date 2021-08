Beef Cattle Fair results posted

Department IV – Beef Cattle:

Section 400 – Any Other Breed Class 20 – Cow Calf Class 1st Rebecca Scott, Langsville, OH; , Section 401 – Angus Class 3 – Winter Heifer Calf 1st Callaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; Class 4 – Senior Heifer Calf 1st Callaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; Class 7 – Junior Yearling Heifer 1st Callaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; , Section 402 – Charolais Class 7 – Junior Yearling Heifer 1St Calaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; , Section 403 – Chianina Class 6 – Spring Yearling Heifer 1st Mckayla Nelson Coolville, OH; 2nd Mackenzie Newell Pomeroy, OH; , Section 404 – Hereford Class 4 – Senior Heifer Calf 1st Olivia Wood Long Bottom, OH; Class 5 – Summer Yearling Heifer 1st Calaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; , Section 406 – Main Anjou Class 1 – Spring Heifer Calf 1st Olivia Wood Long Bottom, OH; 2nd Mckenzie Long Coolville, OH; 3rd Calaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; Class 3 – Winter Heifer Calf 1st RC Farms Reedsville, OH; Class 10 – Spring Bull Calf 1st Calaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; , Section 407 – Shorthorn Class 1 – Spring Heifer Calf 1st Calaway Farms Pomeroy, OH; ,

Section 408 – Simmental Class 1 – Junior Heifer, 1st Calaway Farms, Pomeroy, OH; Class 4 – Senior Heifer Calf 1st, Olivia Wood, , Long Bottom, OH; Class 6 – Spring Yearling Heifer 1st, Mckenzie Long, Coolville, OH; Class 7 – Junior Yearling Heifer 1st, Morrisey Family Farm, Long Bottom, OH; , , , Section 409 – Crossbreed Class 2 – Junior Heifer Calf 1st, Mckayla Nelson, Coolville, OH; 2nd, Blake Smith, , Pomeroy, OH; Class 6 – Spring Yearling Heifer 1st, Olivia Wood, , Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Morrisey Family Farm, Long Bottom, OH; Class 9 – Two Year Old Heifer 1st, Raising & Ra Roush Family Coolville, OH; Class 10 – Spring Bull Calf 1st, Mckayla Nelson, Coolville, OH; 2nd, Raising & Ra Roush Family Coolville, OH.

