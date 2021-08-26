Fair photography results posted

Department X – Adult Photography:

Section 101 – People Class 1 – Individual Portrait 1st, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 2nd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; Class 2 – Self Portrait 1st, Sara Ervin, Racine, OH; 2nd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; Class 3 – Real Candid Moment 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 4 – Friends Having Fun 1st, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; Class 5 – Sports Or Action Shot 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Opal Huggins, Rutland, OH.

Section 102 – Landscape/Still Life Class 6 – Plant & Flowers 1st, John Lechler, Rutland, OH; 2nd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH; Class 7 – Water 1st, Sara Ervin, Racine, OH; 2nd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 8 – Morning/Evening 1st, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 2nd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Aaron Olphant, Pomeroy, OH; Class 9 – Animals/Insects 1st, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 2nd, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 10 – Architecture 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Andrew Johnson Middleport, OH; 3rd, Stephanie Lewis Mason, WV; Class 1 1 – Drone Photography 1st, Robert A Bailey Long Bottom, OH; Class 12 – Life N The Farm 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 3rd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH.

Section 103 – Meigs County Proud Class 13 – History 1st, Aaron Olphant, Pomeroy, OH; 2nd, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 3rd, Robert A Bailey Long Bottom, OH; Class 14 – Pomeroy 1st, Andrew Johnson Middleport, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 15 – Middleport 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Andrew Johnson Middleport, OH; 3rd, Robert A Bailey Long Bottom, OH; Class 16 – Rutland 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 17 – Chester 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH; 3rd, Robert A Bailey Long Bottom, OH; Class 18 – Racine 1st, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH; 2nd, Robert A Bailey Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 19 – Reedsville 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH; Class 22 – Meigs County Fairgrounds 1st, Andrew Johnson Middleport, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Aaron Olphant,

Pomeroy, OH; Class 23 – What Is The Fair 1st, Sara Ervin, Racine, OH; 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 3rd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH.

Section 104 – Abstract/Fine Art, Class 24 – Macro/Micro, 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH;, 2nd, Erin Bradford, Racine, OH;, 3rd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH;, Class 25 – Textures & Patterns, 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH;, 2nd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH;, 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH;, Class 26 – Single Color, 1st, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH;, 2nd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH;, 3rd, Stephanie Lewis, Mason, Wv, Class 27 – Weird Fashions, 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH;, 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH;, 3rd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH;, Class 28 – Freestyle, 1st, Sara Ervin, Racine, OH;, 2nd, Catherine Wolfe, 3rd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH;, Class 29 – Fine Art Portrait, 1st, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH.

Section 105 – Mood, Class 30 – Joy, 1st, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, OH;, 2nd, Ruby Lechler, Rutland, OH;, 3rd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH;, Class 31 – Melancholy, 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, 011, 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH;, 3rd, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH;, Class 32 – Determined, 1st, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, OH;, 2nd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH;, 3rd, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH;, Class 33 – Heartbreak/Loss, 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH;, 2nd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 34 – Victory 1st, Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; 2nd, Robert A Bailey, Long Bottom, OH; 3rd, Brenda Woodrow, Racine, 0H;

Section 106 – Trick Photography Class 35 – Trick Photography 1st, Andrew Johnson, Middleport, OH.

Section 107 – Advanced Pro/Semi Pro Class 36 – People 1st, Raymond M Johnson, Middleport, OH; Class 37 – Landscapes 1st, Raymond M Johnson, Middleport, OH.

A view of photography submissions at the Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.27-Photos.jpg A view of photography submissions at the Meigs County Fair. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.