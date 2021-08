Fair ‘Baking Results’ posted

Baking Results for the Meigs County Fair were as follows:

Division 212: Breads: Class 1:Whole Wheat Bread (1 slice), 1st Peggy Crane, Middleport, OH; Class 2: White bread (1 slice), 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Teresa Wilson, Racine, OH; Class 3: Banana nut bread (1 slice) 1st Sara Ervin, Racine, OH, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Donna Jenkins; Class 4: Zucchini Bread (1slice), 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Becky Cotterill, Pomeroy, OH, 3rd Debbie Chevalier, Pomeroy, OH; Class 6: Yeast Rolls (3 on plates), 2nd Peggy Crane; Class 7: Monkey bread (1 slice), 3rd Peggy Crane; Class 8: Cinnamon Rolls (3 on plate), 2nd Donna Jenkins, 3rd Peggy Crane;

Division 213: Cakes: Class 9: Angel Food (1 slice/no frosting), 1st Becky Cotterill; Class 12: Other Cake (name variety), 2nd Debbie Chevalier.

Division 214: Cookies (exhibit 3 cookies): Class 13: Oatmeal, 2nd Elizabeth Lawrence, Racine, OH, 3rd Robert Lewis, Mason, WV; Class 14: Plain Sugar (no icing), 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Abbie Marcinko, Pomeroy, OH; Class 15: Chocolate Chip (no nuts), 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Debbie Chevalier, 3rd Becky Cotterill; Class 16: Peanut Butter, 1st Elizabeth Lawrence, 2nd Stephanie Lewis, Mason, WV; 3rd Donna Jenkins; Class 17: Other Cookies (name), 1st Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy, OH, 2nd Sara Ervin, 3rd Donna Jenkins; Class 18: Brownies (iced or not iced).

Division 215: Pies: Class 19: Apple (1 slice), 1st Rhonda L. Dailey, Racine, OH, 2nd Teresa Wilson; Class 20: Cherry (1 slice), 1st Becky Cotterill; Class 21: Pecan (1 slice), 1st Teresa Wilson, 2nd Darlene Hayes; Class 22: Peach (1 slice), 1st Abbie Marcinko, 2nd Robert Lewis, 3rd Stephanie Lewis.

Division 216: Candy (6 pieces on a plate): Class 25: Fudge, Chocolate, 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Becky Cotterill, 3rd Dalene Hayes; Class 26: Fudge, Peanut Butter, 1st Teresa Wilson, 2nd Sharon L. Hall, Racine, OH, 3rd Elizabeth Lawrence; Class 27: Fudge, White, 1st Teresa Wilson, 2nd Elizabeth Lawrence, 3rd Sharon L. Hall; Class 30: Candy Name Variety, 1st Darlene Hayes, 2nd Opal Dyer.

Division 1217: Muffin Contest: Class 31: Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins, 1st Darlene Hayes, 2nd Becky Cotterill, 3rd Bryant Mohler, Pomeroy, OH.

Pictured are some of the submissions in the baking competition at the Meigs County Fair. Lorna Hart | Courtesy