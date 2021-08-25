45 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In Mason County, 19 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,804 total cases (23 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations (2 new) and 51 deaths. Of the 2,781 cases, 2,490 (9 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 404 cases (8 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —466 cases (2 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 378 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 427 cases (3 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 404 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 337 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 227 cases (2 new), 48 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,285 (37.74 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,240 (34.25 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,637 total cases (3 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,634 cases, 1,504 (2 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 214 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 237 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 199 cases (1 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 243 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 235 cases, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 230 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,286 (36.17 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,556 (32.99 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 2,362 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,270 confirmed cases, 92 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 54 confirmed cases (3 new), 5 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 83 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 158 confirmed cases (2 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 176 confirmed cases, 7 probable cases

26-30 — 222 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases

31-40 — 367 confirmed cases (5 new), 14 probable cases

41-50 — 330 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 327 confirmed cases (1 new), 9 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 280 confirmed cases (1 new), 6 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 243 confirmed cases (1 new), 12 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,578 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,091 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 4,600 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,739), 225 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 124), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11) and 0 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,013,668 (51.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,555,846 (47.53 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 181,906 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,102 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,036 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 since Tuesday. There are 11,725 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.45 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.09 percent.

As of Tuesday, statewide, 1,108,290 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 50.5 percent of the population, 904,737 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

