Eastern Local approves personnel contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met earlier this month, approving personnel contracts and other business items.

The board approved the following Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: Rick Johnson, Volunteer Archery Coach; Christy Nelson, Volunteer Archery Coach; PJ Hensley, Volunteer Archery Coach; Chris Curtis, Volunteer Archery Coach; Chris Adams, Volunteer Archery Coach; Brooke Card, Volunteer Archery Coach; Kevin Damewood, Volunteer Archery Coach; Sarah Lindsley, Volunteer Archery Coach, Matt Simpson, Jr. High Girls Basketball Coach; Cody Murphy, Volunteer Jr. High Assistant Football Coach; Michael Scyoc, Volunteer Jr. High Assistant Football Coach; Henry Hensley, Volunteer Jr. High Assistant Football Coach.

In other personnel, the board approved the following: Rebecca Otto as the Math Coach for the 2021-22 school year; Nathan Calhoun as a Substitute Bus Driver for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification; Tara Vogt as a Substitute Health Professional for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification; the resignation of Terri Soulsby, Assistant Treasurer, effective the end of the day on December 31, 2021; and Juli Simpson as a Substitute Health Professional for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The board approved advertising to accept sealed bids for the sale of the following surplus equipment: 2001 Freightliner 72 Passenger Diesel Bus, 2001 International 25 Passenger Handicap Diesel Bus, 2006 Freightliner 72 Passenger Diesel Bus, 2007 International 72 Passenger Diesel Bus, and 1000 Gallon Gasoline Fuel Tank with attached dike including pump.

In other business, the board approved the minutes of the July 14, 2021 Regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board

of Education.

The board approved the Eastern Elementary, Middle School, and High School Handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved or denied Open Enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the following quotes for the 2021-22 school year as listed: Tires/Tubes: Malone Warehouse Tire, Inc.; Diesel/Fuel Oil: Randy Moore Petroleum Distribution; Lubricants: Randy Moore Petroleum Distribution.

The board approved the Equity in School Lunch Policy Section 205 of the Child Nutrition Authorization Act mandate set forth by the Ohio Department of Education for the increase in the amount of $.10 to the regular student lunch prices for the 2021-22 school year making the cost of lunch $2.70, $0.40 for reduced lunches. Breakfast is free for all students.

For finance matters, the board approved: The financial reports for the month of July as submitted; The amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include the following changes, authorization of new grant funds, and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor; The repayment of advances from the following funds back to General Fund made in FY21 to close the fiscal year.

The next regular board meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary.