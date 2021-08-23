MASON — For over four years, the Zerkle House of Hope, a ministry of the Mason United Methodist Church, has supported the Mason Library through annual donations.

This year, two days of sales from the thrift store were designated to be donated. Crystal Marshall presented the proceeds in the amount of $300 to Branch Librarian April Scott last week.

According to Mason County Library Director Pam Thompson, the funds will go into the book budget at Mason to purchase children’s books and adult large print editions. She said due to COVID-19, as well as recent budget cuts, the donation will help the library be able to purchase newly released books, as well as favorites among patrons.

Thompson added donations are always welcome. They can be made to the overall Mason County Library System, or to the branch of choice, including New Haven, Mason, or the Point Pleasant location. Supply donations, including tissues, paper towels, cups and plates, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and like products, are used for story hour and children’s programs. Several monetary donations have come in the way of memorial gifts given in memory of a loved one, Thompson said.

To learn more about services and programs offered at the libraries, phone the Point Pleasant location at 304-675-0894; New Haven at 304-882-3252; and Mason at 304-773-5580. Two ongoing programs at this time include story hour for children, which will begin a new year in September, and an adult Kindle book club which meets virtually.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

