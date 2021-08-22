2021 Fair dedicated to Ridenour, Parker

ROCKSPRINGS — The 2021 Meigs County Fair Opening Ceremony included a special presentation to honor the memory of the late Anna Parker and the late James “Jim” Ridenour.

The families of both Parker and Ridenour received plaque from the Senior Fair Board as emcee Jordan Pickens read information about both individuals.

Ridenour, who was a long time fair supporter, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021.

“Over the last year we have lost several friends and family of the fair, one of those being long time fair supporter Jim Ridenour, owner of Ridenour Gas Service,” read Pickens from information printed in the fair book.

“Jim Ridenour and his wife June have supported the fair for over 50 years. Jim first participated in the fair when we celebrated our 100th anniversary of the fair and had not missed a fair since,” stated a portion of the information.

The tribute continued, “Jim was a proud supporter of the junior fair service and livestock auctions. He not only supported the fair, but was a supporter of other Meigs County events from one end of the county to the other. Jim and June’s dedication and their willingness to invest in the future of the youth and our fair became evident in 2012, when a substantial gift to the fair was made to replace the aging livestock arena with the new Ridenour Family Livestock Arena. While Jim’s biggest focus was the youth, he was a supporter of the entire fair. He was one of the very first day sponsors, an entertainment sponsor, supporter of the truck and tractor pulls and other things,” continued the printed tribute.

“On sale day, he could always be found with his family sitting on the front row bidding on animals, making sure each exhibitor walked out of the ring feeling proud of their hard work… His love for the fair wasn’t just a week long, if you walk into his business you will see all the photos from the animals he has purchased over the years,” continued the tribute.

Ridenour’s legacy continued on Saturday during the 2021 Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale as the Ridenour family and Ridenour Gas Service purchased numerous animals in support of the youth.

Anna Parker, who is remembered for her love of the fair, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.

The printed tribute from the fair read in part, “Her love for kids made it an easy decision to support the 4-H and FFA. It was her way of investing back into her community and surrounding area by supporting the younger generation through their shows and sales.”

“Anna loved the fair. In fact, she loved it so much she bought shirts that said ‘I love the fair’ and would pass them out to anyone that wanted one. You would find her ringside for all the shows and she would have the biggest smile on her face when one of her kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews were in the ring,” read the tribute.

“When a difficult time or day would present itself, Anna’s advice to family would be ‘I think you need to spend some time in the barn.’ She viewed working in the barn as a place to find peace and fortitude. Whether it be at her home farm or one of the many fairs she attended, the agricultural setting was one of her happy places,” added the tribute.

Parker’s legacy continued on Saturday with her niece and grand children selling their livestock in “I love the fair” shirts worn in her memory.

The family of Anna Parker was presented with a plaque during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Meigs County Fair. The family of Jim Ridenour was presented with a plaque during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Meigs County Fair.