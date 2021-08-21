Posted on by

Scholarships presented


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Scholarship-1.jpgOhio Valley Bank Scholarship recipients Rachel Kesterson (2018), Caelin Seth (2021), and Austin Rose (2020), are pictured with Ohio Valley Bank’s Dan Short and 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker. Not in attendance was 2019 recipient Cierra Older. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Scholarship-2.jpgMeigs County 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker presents the 4-H committee scholarship to Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Scholarship-3.jpgBraden Watson received one of the scholarships from 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker during the Meigs County Fair Opening Ceremony. Not pictured is Hannah Erwin. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.17-Scholarship-4.jpgCaelin Seth is the 2021 recipient of the Ohio Valley Bank Scholarship for $750 per year for four years. Pictured presenting the scholarship is OVB’s Dan Short. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel