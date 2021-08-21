Scholarships presented

Ohio Valley Bank Scholarship recipients Rachel Kesterson (2018), Caelin Seth (2021), and Austin Rose (2020), are pictured with Ohio Valley Bank’s Dan Short and 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker. Not in attendance was 2019 recipient Cierra Older.

Meigs County 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker presents the 4-H committee scholarship to Kristin McKay.

Braden Watson received one of the scholarships from 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker during the Meigs County Fair Opening Ceremony. Not pictured is Hannah Erwin.

Caelin Seth is the 2021 recipient of the Ohio Valley Bank Scholarship for $750 per year for four years. Pictured presenting the scholarship is OVB’s Dan Short.