Finlaw wins Showman of Showman

By Sarah Hawley - shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Showman of Showman winner Lucas Finlaw (fifth from left) is pictured with 2020 winner Jessica Parker (sixth from left), Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, King Jacob Spencer, Queen Olivia Harris and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, and OVB Bend Area Branch Manager Dan Short, representing the event sponsor Ohio Valley Bank.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Showman of Showman competitors (from left) were Caelin Seith, Zachary Williams, Trenton Morrissey, McKenzie Robertson, Emma Doczi, Rachel Jackson, Darbi Mugrage, Shelbe Cochran, Coltin Parker and Lucas Finlaw.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Lucas Finlaw reacts as he is presented the 2021 Showman of Showman trophy by 2020 winner Jessica Parker.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Shelbe Cochran shows a hog during the competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Shelbe Cochran shows a feeder calf during the Showman of Showman competition on Friday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Emma Doczi shows a hog during Friday’s competition in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Emma Doczi and Lucas Finlaw walk the sheep around the arena during Friday’s competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Emma Doczi speaks with a judge during the horse portion of the competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Lucas Finlaw walks a feeder calf around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Lucas Finlaw leads the horse through the showmanship pattern of Friday’s competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Rachel Jackson is pictured leading a horse during the Showman of Showman competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Rachel Jackson shows a lamb during Friday’s competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Trenton Morrissey leads a lamb around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Trenton Morrissey shows a rabbit during the Showman of Showman competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Darbi Mugrage maneuvers a hog around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Darbi Murgage is pictured with a chicken as they await their turn for judging.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Coltin Parker moves a hog around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

McKenzie Robertson was the first competitor to show a horse during Friday’s event.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

McKenzie Robertson drives a hog around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Zachary Williams talks with the judge during the horse portion of the Showman of Showman competition.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Zachary Williams moves a hog around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Coltin Parker talks with the judge about the horse during Showman of Showman.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — Lucas Finlaw was named the Showman of Showman on Friday evening during the competition at the Meigs County Fair.

Finlaw, who was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman earlier in the week, was one of 10 finalists in the competition.

Competitors, in addition to Finlaw, included: Zachary Williams, representing market beef feeder; Darbi Mugrage, representing horse; McKenzie Robertson, representing market goats; Shelbe Cochran, representing market sheep; Rachel Jackson, representing market rabbits; Coltin Parker, representing market dairy feeder; Trenton Morrissey, representing market beef steer; Emma Doczi, representing market turkeys; and Caelin Seth, representing market dairy steer. Seth was unable to compete due to injury.

Each of the competitors showed eight different species of animals: horse, hog, feeder calf, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens and turkeys.

The event was sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank.

