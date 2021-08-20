29 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, including four in both the 0-19 and 40-49 age ranges.

In Mason County, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

In Meigs County, five new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,702 total cases (14 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 162 hospitalizations (1 less) and 51 deaths. Of the 2,702 cases, 2,450 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 367 cases (4 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —456 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 364 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 407 cases (4 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 396 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 330 cases, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 221 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations (1 less), 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,116 (37.18 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,168 (34.01 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,610 total cases (5 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,610 cases, 1,484 (3 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 210 cases (2 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 234 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 194 cases, 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 238 cases, 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 233 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 226 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 168 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,209 (35.84 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,502 (32.75 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,298 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,216 confirmed cases, 82 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 10 cases (six confirmed and four probable) were newly reported on Friday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 49 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

12-15 — 82 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 153 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 174 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 217 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases

31-40 — 358 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 324 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 317 confirmed cases (2 new), 8 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 276 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths

71+ — 236 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 12 probable cases (2 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,518 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,964 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,783 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,263), 146 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 103), 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and 41 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,968,924 (51.06 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,516,245 (47.19 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 177,533 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 925 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,008deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with seven since Wednesday. There are 8,806 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.26 and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.03 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,095,600 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 50.1 percent of the population, 898,141 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.