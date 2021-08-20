Fun at the Fair

Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.
Harness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair.
Kiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year.
Even the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening.
Anna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday.
Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.
Harness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair.
Kiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year.
Even the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening.
Anna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday.