Posted on by

Fun at the Fair


Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.

Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Harness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Kiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Even the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening.


Courtesy photo

Anna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday.


Courtesy photo

Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.

Harness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair.

Kiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year.

Even the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening.

Anna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday.

Julie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_MCF-band.jpgJulie Neville performed at the Grandstand on Wednesday night. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Harness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_MCF-harness-race.jpgHarness racing took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Meigs County Fair. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Kiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_MCF-kiddie-tractor.jpgKiddie Tractor Pulls were in the Thompson Roush Building this year. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Even the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Fair-1.jpgEven the youngest fairgoers enjoyed the events, including the horse show on Tuesday evening. Courtesy photo

Anna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Fair-2.jpgAnna Larsen took part in the open horse show on Tuesday. Courtesy photo