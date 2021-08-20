ROCKSPRINGS — Pedaling for trophies almost as tall as themselves, the week’s kiddie tractor pull winners competed for the title of Meigs County Fair Kiddie Tractor Pull Champion on Friday morning in the Thompson Roush Building.

In the 55-75 pound weight class, Colten Grubb took the top spot, followed by Weston Smith, Sawyer Bradford and Treyson Mullen.

In the 35-54 pound weight class, Brileigh Marcinko took first place, followed by Layne Hupp, Blake Smith and Ariana Bland.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull is sponsored by Sherry Wagner in Memory of Huck Wagner, Hupp’s Landscaping, Montgomery Trailer Sales, Meigs Independent Press, Home National Bank, and Marlin Evans Seed Consultant.

The winners received trophies and cash prizes.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions winners were (front row, from left) 35-54 pound class Brileight Marcinko, Layne Hupp, Blake Smith, Ariana Bland, (second row, from left) 55-75 pound class Colten Grubb, Weston Smith, Sawyer Bradford, Treyson Mullen, (back row, from left) sponsors Ed and Sharon Hupp and Sherry Wagner, Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen Olivia Harris, King Jacob Spencer and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-1.jpg Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions winners were (front row, from left) 35-54 pound class Brileight Marcinko, Layne Hupp, Blake Smith, Ariana Bland, (second row, from left) 55-75 pound class Colten Grubb, Weston Smith, Sawyer Bradford, Treyson Mullen, (back row, from left) sponsors Ed and Sharon Hupp and Sherry Wagner, Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen Olivia Harris, King Jacob Spencer and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Blake Smith https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Blake-Smith.jpg Blake Smith Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Ariana Bland https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Bland.jpg Ariana Bland Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sawyer Bradford https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Bradford.jpg Sawyer Bradford Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Colten Grubb https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Grubb.jpg Colten Grubb Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Layne Hupp https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Hupp.jpg Layne Hupp Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brileigh Marcinko https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Marcinko.jpg Brileigh Marcinko Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Treyson Mullen https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Mullen.jpg Treyson Mullen Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Weston Smith https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Pull-Weston-Smith.jpg Weston Smith Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

