Maneuvering the obstacles


A zero-turn mower competition was held on Wednesday night at the fair.

Competitors drove their mowers through an obstacle course to compete for the fastest time.


Obstacles included poles, a figure-eight, going around a triangle and pushing a ball from one hoop to another.


