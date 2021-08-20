Maneuvering the obstacles

A zero-turn mower competition was held on Wednesday night at the fair.
Competitors drove their mowers through an obstacle course to compete for the fastest time.
Obstacles included poles, a figure-eight, going around a triangle and pushing a ball from one hoop to another.
A zero-turn mower competition was held on Wednesday night at the fair.
Competitors drove their mowers through an obstacle course to compete for the fastest time.
Obstacles included poles, a figure-eight, going around a triangle and pushing a ball from one hoop to another.