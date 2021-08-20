ROCKSPRINGS — Many local organizations, agencies and sponsors helped to make Kid’s Day at the Meigs County Fair.
From providing important messages of drug prevention to prize giveaways, a dance contest and much more, kids enjoyed the activities at the Hill Stage.
Employees with the Meigs County Health Department set up a booth with resources for children and families.
American Electric Power (AEP) had presentations on electrical safety.
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was present at kid’s day at the fair on Wednesday.
Sheriff Keith Wood and members of local organizations spoke to children during a drug prevention program on Wednesday at the Hill Stage. Door prizes were available for children in attendance.