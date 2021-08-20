Graduating to 4-H

ROCKSPRINGS — Cloverbuds graduated on Thursday evening, allowing them to step up to official 4-H members in the coming year.

In the 4-H program, Cloverbuds are younger members aged 5-8. Members must be 9 years old and in third grade to be official 4-H members, who are allowed to compete in livestock and miscellaneous projects.

This year, the following members graduated: Kaydin Evans, Treyson Mullen, Audrey Dicken, Jayci Davis, Case Dettwiller, Daniel Barnhart, Alana Ridenour, Addalyn Sargent, Kadence Zuspan, Caizlee Wise, Alexis Schaefer, Aubrey Brown, Landon Colburn, Gracy Parry, Sophia Ulbrich Mills, Jayce White and Kaleb VanNest.

Graduates told the audience about projects they completed as Cloverbuds with their clubs and what they’re looking forward to in the coming years as 4-H members. Many members said they are eager to take livestock projects next year.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Cloverbud graduates pictured from left are Kaydin Evans, Treyson Mullen, Jayci Davis, Daniel Brnhart, Alana Ridenour, Addalyn Sargent, Kadence Zuspan, Caizlee Wise, Alexis Schaefer, Landon Colburn, Aubrey Brown, Gracy Parry, Sophia Ulbrich Mills, Jayce White and Kaleb VanNest. Also pictured behind the graduates are (from left) Extension Agent Nancy Sydenstricker, King Jacob Spencer, Queen Olivia Harris, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_DSC_1163.jpg Cloverbud graduates pictured from left are Kaydin Evans, Treyson Mullen, Jayci Davis, Daniel Brnhart, Alana Ridenour, Addalyn Sargent, Kadence Zuspan, Caizlee Wise, Alexis Schaefer, Landon Colburn, Aubrey Brown, Gracy Parry, Sophia Ulbrich Mills, Jayce White and Kaleb VanNest. Also pictured behind the graduates are (from left) Extension Agent Nancy Sydenstricker, King Jacob Spencer, Queen Olivia Harris, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.