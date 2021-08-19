Rowe, Jackson top market rabbit show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brycen Rowe and Rachel Jackson took top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show on Thursday morning in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.

Brycen Rowe’s pen of rabbits was named Grand Champion Market Rabbit and Rachel Jackson’s pen of rabbits was named Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. Rounding out the top five were Hunter Clary, Colton Grubb, and Brenen Rowe.

Market rabbit results, by class in place order, were as follows:

Underweight — Hayden Hensley, Brayden Hensley, McKenzie Sellers, Kayden Hensley;

Class 1 — Kylee Will, Benjamin Bailey, Zoey Barnhart, Brody Davis, Matthew Jackson;

Class 2 — Colton Grubb, Sydneyahna Card, Keaghan Wolfe, Allysa Wallace, Reilly Blackston;

Class 3 — Rachel Jackson, Gauge Clary, Sidney Dillon, Emalie Smith, Hannah Jackson;

Class 4 — Hunter Clary, Avery Patterson, Taylor Varian, Gavan Smith, Kenzie Arms;

Class 5 — Brycen Rowe, Brenen Rowe, Jozalynn Tucker, Dana Card, and Eva Enslen.

Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Gavan Smith was named the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman.

Showmanship competitors, by class, with the first two in place order, were as follows:

Senior — Rachel Jackson, Benjamin Bailey, Dominique Butcher;

Junior — Brycen Rowe, Dana Card, Keaghan Wolfe, Avery Patterson, Shawna Joseph;

Intermediate — Gavan Smith, Eva Enslen, Sydneyahna Card, Matthew Jackson, McKenzie Sellers, Reilly Blackston, Kathryn Ryan, Sidney Dillon, Hannah Jackson, Hunter Clary, Elizabeth Spires;

Novice — Kenzie Arms, Emalie Smith, Brenen Rowe, Brody Davis, Brayden Hensley, Hayden Hensley, Kayden Hensley, Kylee Will, Zoey Barnhart, Colton Grubb, Allysa Wallace, Gauge Clary, Taylor Varian and Jozalynn Tucker.

In the rabbit breeding show, Hunter Clary’s Californian Senior Doe was named the Overall Grand Champion Best of Breed and Elizabeth Spires’ Holland Lop Junior Doe was named the Overall Reserve Champion Best Opposite.

Rabbit breeding results, by breed, were as follows:

Californian — Best of Breed, Hunter Clary Senior Doe; Best Opposite, Dominique Butcher, Senior Buck;

Lion Head — Best of Breed, Dominique Butcher, Junior Doe;

New Zealand — Best of Breed, Sidney Dillon Senior Doe; Best Opposite, Shawna Joseph Snior Buck;

Mini Lop — Best of Breed, Elizabeth Spires Junior Buck;

Mini Rex — Best of Breed, Elizabeth Spires Junior Buck;

Holland Lop — Best of Breed, Alexis Grubb, Senior Buck; Best Opposite, Elizabeth Spires Junior Doe.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brycen Rowe’s pen of rabbits was named Grand Champion Market Rabbit, with Rachel Jackson’s pen of rabbits named Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Queen Olivia Harris, King Jacob Spencer, and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-1.jpg Brycen Rowe’s pen of rabbits was named Grand Champion Market Rabbit, with Rachel Jackson’s pen of rabbits named Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Queen Olivia Harris, King Jacob Spencer, and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Gavan Smith the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, King Jacob Spencer and Queen Olivia Harris. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-2.jpg Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Gavan Smith the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, King Jacob Spencer and Queen Olivia Harris. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Taylor Varian stands with her rabbits during judging on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-3.jpg Taylor Varian stands with her rabbits during judging on Thursday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dominique Butcher is pictured with her lion head rabbit. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-4.jpg Dominique Butcher is pictured with her lion head rabbit. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Zoey Barnhart is pictured with her market rabbits during Thursday’s show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-5.jpg Zoey Barnhart is pictured with her market rabbits during Thursday’s show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sidney Dillon stands with her rabbits during market rabbit judging. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-6.jpg Sidney Dillon stands with her rabbits during market rabbit judging. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Hunter Clary’s rabbits placed third overall. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-7.jpg Hunter Clary’s rabbits placed third overall. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brenen Rowe and Emalie Smith take part in showmanship judging. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Rabbit-8.jpg Brenen Rowe and Emalie Smith take part in showmanship judging. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Jackson, Smith named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.