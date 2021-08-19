Jordan, Robertson top market hog show

ROCKSPRINGS — Jaycie Jordan and Kendra Robertson topped the 2021 Market Hog Show at the Meigs County Fair on Wednesday morning.

Jordan’s hog was awarded with Grand Champion and Robertson’s was placed as Reserve Champion. Rounding out the top five spots for the market hog competition were Clay Buckley, Steven Fitzgerald and Jamie Cremeans.

Results by class were as follows:

Underweight class — Chloe Rizer

Class 1 — Ashton Jude, Logan Caldwell, Kathryn Ryan;

Class 2 — Cooper Jude, Adyn Monroe, Abigail Rizer, Grace Lee;

Class 3 — Alana Buckley, Whitney Durst, Ashton Monroe, Mariahlyn Monroe;

Class 4 — Jaycie Jordan, Clay Buckley, Parker Durst, Brady Colburn, Dominique Butcher;

Class 5 — Kendra Robertson, Steven Fitzgerald and Jamie Cremeans.

Jordan was also named the Grand Champion Market Swine Showman on Wednesday. Cooper Jude was named the Reserve Champion Market Swine Showman.

Showmanship competitors, by class, were as follows (only top two were placed):

Senior — Dominique Butcher, Steven Fitzgerald, Logan Caldwell, Abigail Rizer, Whitney Durst;

Junior — Jaycie Jordan, Brady Colburn, Chloe Rizer, Ashton Jude, Ashton Monroe;

Intermediate — Cooper Jude, Adyn Monroe, Kathryn Ryan, Gracy Lee;

Novice — Parker Durst, Alana Buckley, Mariahlyn Monroe, Clay Buckley and Jamie Cremeans.

Jaycie Jordan (left) won Grand Champion Market Hog on Wednesday morning. Pictured with Jordan from left are Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Little Mister Everett Lee and the hog show judge. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Hog-1.jpg Jaycie Jordan (left) won Grand Champion Market Hog on Wednesday morning. Pictured with Jordan from left are Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Little Mister Everett Lee and the hog show judge. Kendra Robertson won Reserve Champion Market Hog on Wednesday morning. Pictured with Robertson from left are Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Little Mister Everett Lee and the hog show judge. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Hog-2.jpg Kendra Robertson won Reserve Champion Market Hog on Wednesday morning. Pictured with Robertson from left are Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Little Mister Everett Lee and the hog show judge. Jaycie Jordan and Cooper Jude were named Grand and Reserve Champion Market Hog Showman, respectively, on Wednesday morning. Pictured from left are Jude, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Little Mister Everett Lee and Jordan. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Hog-3.jpg Jaycie Jordan and Cooper Jude were named Grand and Reserve Champion Market Hog Showman, respectively, on Wednesday morning. Pictured from left are Jude, Meigs County Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Meigs County Fair King Jacob Spencer, Little Mister Everett Lee and Jordan. Competitors show their hogs during the market final drive. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Hog-4.jpg Competitors show their hogs during the market final drive. PeeWee showman participated in the hog show on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.20-Hog-5.jpg PeeWee showman participated in the hog show on Wednesday morning.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

