Mugrage, Anderson top horse showmen

ROCKSPRINGS — Darbi Mugrage and Ally Anderson earned top showmanship honors in Monday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Horse Show.

The Overall Grand Champion Showman was Darbi Mugrage and the Overall Reserve Champion Showman was Ally Anderson.

The Rachael Downie Award winner was Mattee Bolden.

Horse show results, by participant, were as follows:

McKayla Smith – Senior Reserve Champion Gymkhana Showmanship;

Shayla Hysell – Senior Grand Champion Gymkhana Showmanship, Reserve Champion Gymkhana Performance;

Ally Anderson – Junior Grand Champion Gymkhana Showmanship, Reserve Champion Gymkhana Performance;

Shelbe Cochran – Senior Grand Champion Gymkhana Performance;

Darbi Mugrage – Senior Grand Champion Western Showmanship and Grand Champion Western Pleasure Performance;

Mattee Bolden—Junior Grand Champion English Showmanship and Grand Champion Hunter Under Saddle Performance;

Maveryk Lisle – Junior Reserve Grand Champion Gymkhana Showmanship and Grand Champion Gymkhana Performance;

Sarah Williams – Junior Grand Champion Ranch Showmanship and Grand Champion Ranch Performance.

Awards from Monday’s Youth Horse Show included hand made, personalized halters and baseball hats made and donated by Knots By K. The Showmanship banners were donated by Scott & Nancy Sydenstricker. Other sponsors of the show were Knots By K and Shade River Ag.

Maddee Bolden walks her horse into the arena for the Meigs County Junior Fair Showmanship competition on Monday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.18-Horse-1.jpg Maddee Bolden walks her horse into the arena for the Meigs County Junior Fair Showmanship competition on Monday morning. Sarah Williams leads her horse into the arena. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.18-Horse-2.jpg Sarah Williams leads her horse into the arena. Maveryk Lisle moves his horse through the arena during Monday’s horse show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.18-Horse-3.jpg Maveryk Lisle moves his horse through the arena during Monday’s horse show. Shelbe Cochran maneuvers her horse during the showmanship competition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.18-Horse-4.jpg Shelbe Cochran maneuvers her horse during the showmanship competition. Ally Anderson makes her way into the show arena. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.18-Horse-5.jpg Ally Anderson makes her way into the show arena. Meigs County Junior Fair Horse Show award winners. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.21-Horse-1.jpg Meigs County Junior Fair Horse Show award winners. Patrece Beegle | Courtesy photo