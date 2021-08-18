Nelson, Morrissey top beef steer show

ROCKSPRINGS — McKayla Nelson and Trenton Morrissey received top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Steer Show on Tuesday evening in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.

Nelson’s 1,263 pound steer was named Grand Champion Beef Steer, with Morrissey’s 1,226 pound steer named Reserve Champion Beef Steer.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cade Newland, Mitchel Evans, Kyra Zuspan, McKenzie Long, Zachary Williams, Susan Buffington, MaKenna Rankin, and Faith Bauerbach.

Beef steer show results, by class, were as follows:

Underweight — Baylee Madden;

Class 1 — MaKenna Rankin, Faith Bauerbach, Justin Pierce;

Class 2 — McKayla Nelson, Trenton Morrissey, Mitchel Evans, Nathan Pierce;

Class 3 — Cade Newland, Kyra Zuspan, McKenzie Long, Zachary Williams, Susan Buffington;

Class 4 —Dalton Ervin, Israel Williams.

Trenton Morrissey was named the Grand Champion Beef Steer Showman and McKayla Nelson was named the Reserve Champion Beef Steer Showman.

Showmanship results, by class, were as follows:

Senior — Faith Bauerbach, Dalton Ervin;

Junior — Trenton Morrissey, Kyra Zuspan, Mitchel Evans, Israel Williams, Nathan Pierce;

Intermediate — McKayla Nelson, MaKenna Rankin, Susan Buffington, and Baylee Madden.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-1-GC-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-2-RC-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-3-Showman-GC-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-4-Showman-RC-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-5-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-6-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Beef-Steer-7-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.