Additional COVID-19 death, 44 new cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death and 17 news cases were reported in Mason County on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The death was a person in the 70-plus age range.

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Gallia County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,672 total cases (17 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,672 cases, 2,440 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 362 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —451 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 358 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 401 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 392 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 329 cases (1 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 219 cases (2 new), 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,015 (36.84 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,095 (33.76 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,597 total cases (10 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,597 cases, 1,476 (3 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 208 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 231 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 193 cases, 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 237 cases, 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 229 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 225 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 167 cases (3 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,181 (35.71 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,473 (32.62 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,278 cases (17 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,203 confirmed cases, 75 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths (one new). Of those, 17 cases (15 confirmed and two probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases (1 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 50 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

12-15 — 80 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

16-20 — 151 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 171 confirmed cases (2 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 215 confirmed cases, 11 probable cases

31-40 — 356 confirmed cases (3 new), 11 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 323 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 313 confirmed cases (1 new), 8 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 275 confirmed cases (3 new), 3 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 239 confirmed cases (1 new), 9 probable cases, 30 deaths (1 new)

A total of 9,415 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,837 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,303 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,033), 174 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 95), 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 8). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,947,520 (50.88 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,499,271 (47.05 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 175,638 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 820 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 2,997 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with seven since Tuesday. There are 7,579 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 7.30 and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.01 percent.

As of Tuesday, statewide, 1,090,364 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.8 percent of the population). A total of 50.0 percent of the population, 895,522 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

