Scenes from Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair cattle shows

Olivia Wood shows one of her cows.
Kensley Karr walks her beef feeder around the show ring.
Paisley Stethem was named the PeeWee Showmanship winner.
Zachary Williams is pictured with his cow.
McKayla Nelson and Wyatt Smith are pictured during showmanship judging.
Marcy Evans is pictured showing her beef feeder.
Olivia Wood shows one of her cows.
Kensley Karr walks her beef feeder around the show ring.
Paisley Stethem was named the PeeWee Showmanship winner.
Zachary Williams is pictured with his cow.
McKayla Nelson and Wyatt Smith are pictured during showmanship judging.
Marcy Evans is pictured showing her beef feeder.