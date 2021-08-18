Williams, Long top beef feeder show

ROCKSPRINGS — Zachary Williams and McKenzie Long topped the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Feeder Show on Tuesday in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.

Williams claimed Grand Champion honors with his 535 pound beef feeder, with Long taking Reserve Champion honors. Rounding out the top 10 were McKayla Nelson, Marcy Evans, Olivia Harris, Olivia Wood, Dalton Ervin, Rikki Bauerbach, MacKenzie Newell, and Kensley Karr.

Results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Rikki Bauerbach, Shelby Runyon;

Class 2 — Zachary Williams, Olivia Wood, Cassidy Runyon, Manuel Kole Gheen;

Class 3 — McKayla Nelson, Marcy Evans, Lucas Finlaw, Abigail Bauerbach, Paige Smith;

Class 4 — McKenzie Long, Dalton Ervin, MacKenzie Newell, Levi Williams;

Class 5 — Olivia Harris, Kensley Karr, Samuel Bauerbach, Cayden Stethem and Sean Stobaugh.

Zachary Williams was named the Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman and McKenzie Newell the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman.

Showmanship competitors, by class, were as follows:

Senior — Zachary Williams, McKenzie Long, Cassidy Runyon, Dalton Ervin, Shelby Runyon, Sean Stobaugh;

Junior — MacKenzie Newell, Olivia Harris, Lucas Finlaw, Abigail Bauerbach;

Intermediate — McKayla Nelson, Samuel Bauerbach, Levi Williams;

Novice — Marcy Evans, Paige Smith, Rikki Bauerbach, Manuel Kole Gheen, Cayden Stethem, and Kensley Karr.

