Seth tops dairy steer, feeder shows

ROCKSPRINGS — Caelin Seth took Grand Champion honors in the dairy steer and dairy feeder shows on Tuesday, with Grand Champion Dairy Steer, Grand Champion Dairy Feeder, Grand Champion Dairy Steer Showman and Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman.

Seth’s 1,348 pound dairy steer was the lone entry in the Meigs County Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show.

In the Meigs County Junior Fair Dairy Feeder Show, following Seth’s grand champion feeder was Reserve Champion Leland Parker. Rounding out the show were Coltin Parker and Porter Webb.

In the dairy feeder showmanship, joining Seth with showmanship honors was Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman Coltin Parker. Other showmen were Leland Parker and Porter Webb.

Caelin Seth took the top spot in the Dairy Steer Show for both showmanship and market. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, King Jacob Spencer and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Dairy-Steer.jpg Caelin Seth took the top spot in the Dairy Steer Show for both showmanship and market. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, King Jacob Spencer and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Caelin Seth (fourth from left) showed the Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and Leland Parker (third from left) showed the Reserve Champion Market Dairy Feeder. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, King Jacob Spencer and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Dairy-Feeder-1.jpg Caelin Seth (fourth from left) showed the Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder and Leland Parker (third from left) showed the Reserve Champion Market Dairy Feeder. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, King Jacob Spencer and Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Caelin Seth (third from left) was named the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Coltin Parker (fourth from left) was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Jacob Spencer, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.19-Dairy-Feeder-2-showman.jpg Caelin Seth (third from left) was named the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Coltin Parker (fourth from left) was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Jacob Spencer, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel