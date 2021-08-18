Wood, Nelson top beef breeding show

ROCKSPRINGS — Olivia Wood took the top spot in the Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show on Tuesday, being named Overall Beef Breeding Grand Champion with her Maine Anjou heifer calf. McKayla Nelson was named the Overall Beef Breeding Reserve Champion.

Results by breed were as follows:

Chianina — Grand Champion McKayla Nelson (yearling heifer), Reserve Champion MacKenzie Newell (yearling heifer);

Crossbread — Grand Champion McKayla Nelson (heifer calf), Reserve Champion Olivia Wood (heifer calf), first place yearling heifer Trenton Morrissey, first place bull calf under six months McKayla Nelson;

Hereford — Grand Champion Olivia Wood (senior heifer calf), Reserve Champion Wyatt Smith (heifer calf);

Maine Anjou — Grand Champion Olivia Wood (heifer calf), Reserve Champion McKenzie Long (heifer calf);

Maintainer — Grand Champion Zachary Williams (yearling heifer);

Simmental — Grand Champion Olivia Wood (senior heifer calf), Reserve Champion McKenzie Long (yearling heifer calf).

McKenzie Long was named the Grand Champion Beef Breeding Showman and McKayla Nelson was named the Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Showman.

Others taking part in the Beef Breeding Showmanship competition were Zachary Williams, Olivia Harris, Trenton Morrissey, MacKenzie Newell, Olivia Wood, and Wyatt Smith.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

