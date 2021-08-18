Richmond, Doczi top market turkey show

ROCKSPRINGS — Peyton Richmond and Emma Doczi took top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Turkey Show on Tuesday in the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena.

Richmond’s 42 pound turkey was named Grand Champion Market Turkey, with Doczi’s 35 pound turkey named Reserve Champion Market Turkey. Rounding out the top five were Bradley Hamm, Broghan Short, and Beau Durst.

Market turkey results, by class, were as follows:

Class 1 — Wyatt Smith, Weston Smith, Shawna Joseph, Zoey Schartiger;

Class 2 — Brandon Oldaker, Meredith Cremeans, Cayden Stethem;

Class 3 — Broghan Short, Beau Durst, Lakin Ridenour;

Class 4 — Peyton Richmond, Emma Doczi, Bradley Hamm.

Emma Doczi was named the Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Meredith Cremeans was named the Reserve Champion Turkey Showman in Tuesday’s Meigs County junior Fair Market Turkey Show.

Showmanship participants (with first and second in each class placed) were as follows:

Junior — Emma Doczi, Meredith Cremeans, Bradley Hamm, Shawna Joseph, Brandon Oldaker;

Intermediate — Wyatt Smith, Zoey Schartiger;

Beginner — Lakin Ridenour, Weston Smith, Beau Durst, Peyton Richmond, Broghan Short, Cayden Stethem.

Peyton Richmond (front, left) showed the Grand Champion Market Turkey and Emma Doczi (second from left) showed the Reserve Champion Market Turkey during Tuesday's Meigs County Junior Fair Market Turkey Show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch, Queen Olivia Harris, King Jacob Spencer, Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry and Little Mister Everett Lee. Emma Doczi (front, right) was named the Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Meredith Cremeans was named the Reserve Champion Turkey Showman during Tuesday's Meigs County Junior Fair Market Turkey Show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, King Jacob Spencer, Queen Olivia Harris, Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch and Little Mister Everett Lee. Wyatt and Weston Smith are pictured with their market turkeys. Bradley Hamm and Emma Doczi lead their turkeys into the arena. Lakin Ridenour kneels with her turkey during judging. Cayden Stethem hugs his turkey during judging of Tuesday's Meigs County Junior Fair Market Turkey Show. Junior turkey showman are pictured waiting for judging. PeeWee turkey showman stand with their turkeys. Weston Smith flips his turkey during market turkey judging on Tuesday morning.

Doczi, Cremeans named top showmen

