Meigs County Fair briefs

Food distribution at the Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — This year at the Meigs County Fair, free summer meal bags will be available for children between the ages of 1-18 years. The OSU Extension Office in Meigs County is partnering with COAD/RSVP to offer the children in Meigs County a free meal and information on healthy food choices, Monday-Friday, between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the fair, in front of the Coon Hunter’s Building. These summer meal bags are sponsored by COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley. The summer meal bags will have breakfast and lunch items for the children. The bags will be available on the covered porch at the Thompson-Roush building on the fair grounds. Extension staff will be talking about MyPlate and will have handouts and information on nutrition education as well.

Trash can decorating contest

The winners of the trash can decorating contest were, first place, Next Generation 4-H Club; second place, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club; third place, Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club.

Landscape contest

The winners of the landscaping contest were, first place, Meigs Creek 4-H Club; second place, Country Pioneers 4-H Club; third place, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club.

Hay show results

Results from the Meigs County Fair Hay Show were as follows:

Class 1, 75% or more alfalfa — first place, Keith Bentz, Racine, Ohio;

Class 2, All grasses — first place, Keith Bentz, Racine, Ohio; second place, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, Ohio; third place, Kirk Pullins, Long Bottom, Ohio;

Class 3, 49% or fewer legumes — first place, Brian Windon, Pomeroy, Ohio; second place, Brian Windon, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Open Class Dairy Show

Results of the open class dairy show were as follows:

Holstein: Spring Heifer Calf — first place, Porter Webb;

Guernsey: Aged Dry Cow — first place, Kara Dunkle;

Milking Shorthorn: Winter Heifer Calf — first place, Porter Webb;

Brown Swiss: Winter Yearling Heifer — first place, Kelsey Stewart; Four Year Old Cow — first place, Coltin Parker; Aged Cow — first place, Coltin Parker; Dam/Daughter — first place, Coltin Parker;

Jerseys: Winter Heifer Calf — first place, Margaret Parker; Dry Cow — Audrionna Pullins; Dam/Daughter — Laura Pullins.

Open Class Poultry Show

Results of the open class poultry show were as follows:

Poultry any other breeds: Pen of 1 pullet and 1 cockrell — first place, Olivia B. Yost; second place, Opal Huggins; Pen of 1 hen and 1 cock — first place Olivia B. Yost; second place, Opal Huggins;

Bantam: Pen of 1 pullet and 1 cockrell — first place, Opal Huggins; Pen of 1 hen and 1 cock — first place, Opal Huggins;

Quails: Pen of 1 hen and 1 cock — first place, John Lechler.