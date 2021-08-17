Parker, Burke top Market Sheep Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Jennifer Parker and Reagan Burke topped the Meigs County Junior Fair Sheep Show on Monday evening, being named Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, respectively.

Rounding out the top five were Shelbe Cochran, Michael Kesterson and Makenzie Robertson.

Market lamb results, in order of placement by weight class, were as follows:

Class 1 — Matthew Garrett Parry, Lizzie Parry, Christian Curtis;

Class 2 — Michael Kesterson, Lauren Thorson, Paislee Tucker, Emily Pullins, Heaven Runyon;

Class 3 — Shelbe Cochran, Makenzie Robertson, Paige Smith, Hunter Parry, Nevada Johnson, Jaelynn Curtis;

Class 4 —Reagan Burke, Hunter Boyer, Lincoln Thomas, Luke Enright, Braden Watson;

Class 5 — Jennifer Parker, Peyton Richmond, Easton Williams, Maveryk Lisle, and Victoria Bailey.

Shelbe Cochran was named the Grand Champion Market Lamb Showman and Michael Kesterson was named the Reserve Champion Market Lamb Showman.

Competing in market lamb showmanship were the following (only top two in each class in place order):

Senior (17-18) — Shelbe Cochran, Michael Kesterson, Emily Pullins;

Junior (15-16) — Jennifer Parker, Braden Watson, Cadence Vance, Heaven Runyon, Lauren Thorson;

Intermediate (12-14) — Lizzie Parry, Makenzie Robertson, Lincoln Thomas, Luke Enright;

Novice (8-11) — Paislee Tucker, Hunter Boyer, Jacob Fitch, Maveryk lisle, Matthew Garrett Parry, Christian Curtis, Hunter Parry, Paige Smith, Jaelynn Curtis, Nevada Johnson, Victoria Bailey, Peyton Richmond, and Easton Williams.

In sheep breeding showmanship, Michael Kesterson was named the Grand Champion Sheep Breeding Showman and Jacob Fitch was named the Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showman.

Other sheep breeding showmanship competitors were Dominique Butcher (Senior), Kristopher McLead (Junior), Victoria Bailey (Novice), and Garrett Parry (Novice).

In the sheep breeding show crossbred class, Michael Kesterson was named Grand Champion Breeding Sheep with his two year old ewe, while being named Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep with his yearling ewe.

Sheep breeding results were as follows:

Ewe Spring Lamb — Michael Kesterson, Dominique Butcher;

Ram Spring Lamb —Michael Kesterson, Dominique Butcher;

Yearling Ewe — Michael Kesterson, Victoria Bailey, Jacob Fitch;

Ewe — Michael Kesterson, Lizzie Parry, Kristopher McLead, Matthew Garrett Parry;

Ram —Dominique Butcher;

Flock Class — Michael Kesterson, Dominique Butcher.

In the open class, K Son Farms took top honors with the ewe over two being named Grand Champion and the ewe 1 year being named Reserve Champion.

Open class results were as follows:

Ram Lamb — K Son Farm;

Ewe 2 years and over — K Son Farm, Orchard Club Lambs, Orchard Club Lambs;

Ewe 1 year and under 2 — K Son Farm, Melody Bailey, Orchard Club Lamb;

Ewe Lamb — K Son Farm, K Son Farm;

Flock — K Son Farm.

Cochran, Kesterson named top showmen

