Seth named top dairy showman

ROCKSPRINGS — Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Showman and Porter Webb the Reserved Champion Dairy Showman during Monday’s Meigs County Fair Dairy Show held in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.

Joining Seth (senior class) and Webb (novice class) in the competition were Coltin Parker (senior class), Alyssa Richards (novice class), Wyatt Teaford (novice class) and Leland Parker (novice class).

Reece Davis was named the PeeWee Showmanship Champion and Kelsey Stewart was named the Old Timers Showmanship Champion.

In the Junior Fair Dairy Show, Alyssa Richards’ dry Jersey cow was named overall Grand Champion Dairy Female and Caelin Seth’s five-year old Holstein cow was named overall Reserve Champion Dairy Female.

Results by breed were as follows:

Brown Swiss — Grand Champion Brown Swiss Female, Coltin Parker, aged cow; Reserve Champion Brown Swiss Female, Coltin Parker, four-year old cow;

Holsteins — Grand Champion Holstein Female, Caelin Seth, five-year old cow; Reserve Champion Holstein Female, Porter Webb, spring heifer calf;

Jersey — Grand Champion Jersey Female, Alyssa Richards, dry cow; Reserve Champion Jersey Female, Alyssa Richards, aged dry cow;

Guernsey — Grand Champion Guernsey Female, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow;

Milking Shorthorns — Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn Female, Porter Webb, winter heifer calf.

Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Showman and Porter Webb the Reserve Champion Dairy Showman during Monday's Meigs County Fair Dairy Show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry
Alyssa Richards shows her cow during Monday's Meigs County Fair Dairy Show.
Porter Webb talks with the judge during the showmanship competition on Monday.
Leland Parker and Porter Webb lead their cattle through the arena during Monday's Meigs County Fair Dairy Show.
PeeWee Showmen, along with their assistants, took part in the Meigs County Fair Dairy PeeWee Showmanship contest.
Old timers showmanship brought 10 competitors to the area.
Caelin Seth and Porter Webb were the finalist in the Meigs County Fair Dairy Showmanship contest on Monday.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

