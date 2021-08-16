Welcome to the Wild West

Keeping with the 158th Meigs County Fair theme of Wild West at the Meigs County Fair, 4-H members had a lot of fun turning the 4-H Horse Barn into a “Wild West Town”, including a sheriff’s office, jail, general store, bank, hotel, saloon, blacksmith, post office, and barber shop. The horse barn also recently received a facelift thanks to the donations of many community members and businesses who sponsored stalls, allowing for the purchase of new door latches, bucket hangers, stall decoration and future repairs.

