New pavilion dedicated

The William Coy Pavilion by Rutland Bottle Gas at the Meigs County Fair was officially dedicated on Monday, with Coy cutting the ribbon for the opening. The pavilion honors William “Bill” Coy who has worked for Rutland Bottle Gas for 62 years. The new structure provides a covered eating area for those attending the Meigs County Fair and other activities on the fairgrounds. Pictured are Rutland Bottle Gas and Meigs County Fair Board representatives, with Coy in the center.

